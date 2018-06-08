The new "double dog dares"

Picture this: It’s 1975. You’re tuned to Channel 4 (back then, KMOX-TV). Barnaby Jones has just solved his latest case; you’re preparing to watch Julius Hunter and Steve Schiff on “Newsroom.” The screen goes black and the following appears on your screen, accompanied by a voice-of-doom announcement: “It’s 10 o’clock. Do you know where your children are?”

Serious stuff back then. It came roaring back recently in the wake of two seemingly unrelated stories. On May 8, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert signed into law the so-called “free-range parenting” bill. Utahans can now let their children walk to school or play outdoors unsupervised without incurring the wrath of state child welfare officials.

I had to smile. I was a free-range kid. Baby boomers love to brag how “our generation” rode bikes without helmets; played outside until the street lights came on; drank hot water straight from the garden hose; played baseball all day “until our hands bled”; walked alone to Green’s Confectionery for candy, and on and on. Free range wasn’t really free, however. If you got home late, Mom or Dad’s first question was “Where have you been?” Wrong answer, and there was hell to pay.

That changed by the 1990s. The abductions of Polly Klaas, Adam Walsh, and other horrifying incidents made even the strongest parents quake in their shoes.

Angie and I watched over Jessie and Missy like Capt. Rodger Brand as they grew up. We weren’t alone. Now, as mothers, they watch over Rosie, Jackson and Marshall even more than we did back then. Children need to keep their roots while developing their wings. That is, they need to be challenged by new experiences, to develop confidence in learning from good (and bad) decisions. They need to experience life without Big Mommy and Big Daddy playing “helicopter parents.”

Then came the first “deodorant challenge.” Early TV commercials for Sure (circa 1975) challenged you to spray one arm with your usual deodorant, then spray Sure on the other. Just enough mist to prove that Sure “goes on dry to keep you dryer.” Yes, you too could “raise your hand” in confidence, knowing your underarms were dry as the Sahara Desert.

In today’s version, teens post videos of themselves spraying deodorant on their arms nonstop until they can’t take the pain any longer. Deodorant sprays come out cool when you fire a two-second burst at your armpit, but keep on spraying and you’ll burn your skin like frostbite. Some deodorant “challengers” have even undergone skin grafts to treat their disfiguring injuries.

Too many teenagers lately have done irresponsible stunts such as biting into laundry detergent pods, running condoms up their noses, and scarfing down ground cinnamon. To prove how cool they are? I think not. I’m not sure I’d let these characters free-range any further than the living room. If KMOV ever revives those late-night advisories, the voice of doom would now intone: “It’s 10 o’clock. Do you know where your deodorant is?”

