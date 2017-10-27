The pieces left behind

“The Best Years of Our Lives,” the story of three World War II veterans who return home to discover they and their families have been irreparably changed, won an Academy Award for Best Picture of the Year in 1946. It was a fabulous movie that told the plight of soldiers trying to adjust to civilian life after years of war.

“Thank You for Your Service” is an updated, albeit much darker, version of this tale. It tells the story of three soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle as they try to integrate back into family and civilian life while living with the memory of war.

The ensemble cast is headed by Miles Teller, who plays Adam Schumann. Haley Bennett is his wife, Saskia Schumann; Keisha Castle-Hughes is Alea, and I almost didn’t recognize Amy Schumer, who sports a dark hairdo.

Academy Award nominee Jason Hall makes his directorial debut with this film. Hall wrote the screenplay based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by David Finkel. He also wrote the screenplay for 2014’s “American Sniper.”

I found myself squirming through most of this. Based on true stories, the film is just too real for me. It is a sad statement on the plight of soldiers coming home from Iraq, Afghanistan and the other war-torn countries where our military is posted.

As a plea for better veterans services, this film works — but as a pleasant way to spend a couple of hours, it fails miserably. This is not a war film: it’s a movie about how war affects soldiers after they’re no longer on the battlefield. Their minds stay in mental war, and no one understands except those who were with them at the time.

This movie will appeal to people who have served in the military, but it’s a sad film that’s difficult to watch. You may want to wait and watch this on Netflix or DVD so you can pause it and periodically take a break.

“Thank You for Your Service” opens Friday at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12 and Granite City Cinema.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter