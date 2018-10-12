The plentiful plate

secret diner new logo

Some of the best food and most fun times can happen inside a small neighborhood bar. That’s definitely the case with this joint on the western border of Madison County.

Enormous portions, good drink specials and a giant patio will highlight your visit. There’s plenty of parking, with a large gravel lot encompassing the building.

Once inside, you’ll feel the comfy atmosphere of the longtime neighborhood camaraderie. On certain nights you’ll even find live bands here.

As a music lover, my favorite touch was the wall leading to the patio covered in album covers. It was mostly represented by ‘70s and early ‘80s rock ‘n roll, and you can never go wrong with that time period.

I visited with a few friends recently and we ponied up to a long, high table near the bar. There are several other tables sprinkled throughout the open area. The bar stretches the length of the front wall. There are several TVs hanging on the wall for entertainment, along with poker machines in the corner near the bar and a pool table situated in the middle of the room.

I was stoked to get my mitts on a menu because I hadn’t eaten here since I was a kid visiting with my dad, and I remembered the food being good. He worked at one of the now-closed refineries in the Riverbend and many of the workers would stop by this place after their shift.

I went with an appetizer of onion rings and one of their specials on the night — fried tacos.

The onion rings arrived first, accompanied by small containers of southwest sauce. They were ginormous, covered in a flaky, golden-brown breading. I think what I liked best was the breading wasn’t thick and overly heavy. You got a great flavor blast from the onions and the southwest sauce was a great companion. The sauce offered a great spice kick to them.

As big as they were, I had leftovers. I doubt there are too many visitors who eat the platter of these super suckers by themselves in a sitting.

My tacos arrived next, and again they were enormous. I ordered three of them, which was probably overshooting, but I powered through.

They were deep-fried hard-shell tacos with beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheddar. Cups of salsa and sour cream accompanied them, so I gussied them up and dug in.

They were so filling, but not overly greasy and the shells weren’t overly thick to make them heavy. If I had one negative to point out, it’s that the shells were flimsy and didn’t hold up well with the monster ingredients. Everything tasted great, though: just make sure to get a fork.

As for my dining cohorts, one went with the fried pork chop, mashed potatoes and gravy and peas on the daily special portion of the menu, while the other ordered the chicken bacon ranch wrap. Again, both orders were mammoth. The pork chop was thick as heck, while the wrap was bursting with ingredients. They were both very satisfied with their orders.

Options on the main daily menu include lots of bar fare, but a lot of cool stuff like cheddar cheese balls, spinach artichoke balls, fried green beans and breaded cauliflower, to name a few. They also offer a nice chicken wing selection, salads, their house-made chili and stuff like burgers, fish sandwiches, and other classic sandwiches.

I’d like to give a try to the queso mac and cheese as a side on my next visit.

The brews flow well here, too. Cheap domestic beers pair well with the food. Bud Select was my drink of choice on my visit. There are also other domestics and plenty of liquor to choose from.

This place definitely won’t break the pocket book, either.

Any idea of the name of this neighborhood bar in western Madison County? Scroll down to see if you're right!

ANSWER: Chico's Lounge, 575 S. Sixth St. in Wood River