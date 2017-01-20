The Road to a Renaissance: January 20, 2017

It’s no secret that I’m optimistic about Alton’s future.

Therefore, you might be surprised by the tone of this column. However, my optimism has always been conditional — emphasizing that real changes, focused on making Alton the most attractive place it can possibly be for people and businesses, is an important prerequisite to creating a bright future for our city. That change hasn’t yet happened.

To many, “change” means uncertainty and risk. On the flip side of the coin, lack of change means the somewhat miserable status quo will be perpetuated. This is something we should never forget. Obviously, change for change’s sake is just as foolish, if not more so, than expecting change to come from the status quo. Change must be carefully planned, and the status quo should only be maintained if things are perfect.

The recent cascade of business closing announcements here reminds us how fragile Alton’s economy is, even during the best of times. And these are the best of times. The national economy is well into the longest economic expansion since the 1990s, even gaining strength lately, now growing at a healthy annual rate of 3.5 percent.

The last recession ended in June of 2009, yet 7 1/2 years later, Alton is still a long way from recovery, and by some measures we’re actually worse off than just 3 years ago, despite accelerating growth elsewhere. While nationwide home prices reached record highs in 2016, here in Alton they remain significantly below what they were 10 years ago, and have actually fallen since 2013, according to realtor.com data for Alton.

I regularly hear complaints about the lack of good jobs here, and for good reason. The unemployment rate in much of the nation is near historic lows, with rates nationwide (4.4 percent), in Illinois (5.3 percent), in Madison County (5 percent) and for the St. Louis metropolitan area as a whole (3.8 percent) all being significantly better than they’ve been in years. Our nation is enjoying the longest uninterrupted stretch of job creation in its history. While Alton’s job picture has also improved, our unemployment rate remains at a whopping 7.1 percent. While Alton’s unemployment has gradually subsided since the national recession ended in 2009, its current unemployment rate is no better than it was 6 months ago, while the unemployment rates for Madison County, the St. Louis metro area, the state of Illinois, and the country as a whole, have all improved during the same period.

You’ve probably heard mention of 200 new business licenses issued in Alton during the past few years; however, what’s not mentioned is the number of existing businesses that have suffered from slow sales, were forced to sell, downsized or closed. Alton would benefit greatly from well-planned changes focused on improving our appeal to businesses, residents and visitors. Changes that address the real, root causes of our perpetually anemic local economy.

A popular definition of insanity is to keep doing the same thing and expecting different results, or to try a few minor changes and expect dramatic improvements. We’ve given the status quo plenty of time to work, and things are clearly not getting much better. If places like Edwardsville, St. Charles and Webster Groves are doing “A,” but Alton is doing “B,” doesn’t it make sense to consider doing “A,” even if it requires a few difficult adjustments?

In the last few years, Alton has drifted slowly upward, buoyed by the rising tide of strong regional economic growth. What’s going to happen when the tide inevitably subsides?

Despite our recent struggles, I remain convinced that Alton is still poised to become an incredible, growing place, because it has good people and numerous treasures just waiting to help create Alton’s renaissance. We don’t have to risk everything and reinvent the wheel. We only need to learn from successful ideas that have been implemented elsewhere, and have the courage and creativity to adapt them to Alton, as well. They say “where there’s a will, there’s a way,” but in Alton’s case, we might say, “There’s a way ... now we need the will.”

It’s time, Alton. It’s time.

