The Road to Wellness: July 7, 2017

Do you believe mental health conditions are contagious?

Most readers will say “no,” but how well do our words match our actions? How many parents would be comfortable if your child brought home a date who has bipolar? How many employers will hire someone who has openly disclosed having depression? How many faith communities have people with schizophrenia performing sacred tasks such as offering up a prayer to the Divine?

I’m sure we don’t mean to treat people like they are outcasts.

From where does our discomfort originate? What is the source of our inner tension, which evokes biased behaviors associated with leprosy? When will dignity be afforded to all?

Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about mental health awareness and what awareness really means. To be aware of a problem and take no corrective action perpetuates said problem.

Awareness is not enough, and the problem being referenced is not the mental health diagnosis. The problem is everything that happens before and after a diagnosis occurs. The problem lies with us.

“A cry for attention” is how one person described a woman with a personality disorder who sometimes became easily flustered. Well, what if it is a cry for attention? Have we hardened our hearts against our sisters and brothers to the extent that we are unwilling to sit with their discomfort?

“Was it serious?” is the question that another person asked when learning of a suicide attempt. Yes, it is serious. Whether a person takes too much over-the-counter medication or is about to jump off a bridge, it’s serious. Whether it is someone’s first attempt or their fifteenth, it’s serious.

Maybe we’re not all that aware after all. I’d like to believe we are. I’d like to believe we’re an enlightened society that truly seeks to support one another. The thing is, I don’t have too many people knocking on my door until after a tragedy has occurred.

I don’t have all the answers and perhaps I have very few, but I know mental health awareness must become more than a little green ribbon and a month that has been set aside in May. A call for dignity is rising up in our community and it is beckoning for the best of who you are.

Will you answer the call?

It is beckoning for you to move. It may even be beckoning you to move mountains. This call for dignity cannot be ignored. Too many people are dying and too many more people are living as though they are already dead. What if breaking your silence means saving their lives?

Nearly every day, I speak with someone who is afraid to make known their most challenging life struggles. I confess, I used to be one of these petrified individuals. For a long time only professionals who were bound by confidentiality knew of my mental health struggles.

Today I possess a new fear that is far more relentless than the old days of hiding. Today my fear is that I will die and the world will not be any better than it was before I arrived. Greater fear is that we will have missed a most significant opportunity placed in front of us by God because of our silence.

I long for the day of mental health equity. I long to hear mental health discussed as practically as financial health. I long for when health problems are seen on a continuum instead of justification to ban from clergy and military service. I long for the day when you will answer the call for dignity.

