The season for singing

I’m Nadja Kapetanovich, and today I am going to be telling you about a concert I am going to be in along with several other Alton Middle School students. It will be taking place at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, which also has the Way of Lights display each year. Mr. Paul Herbert Pitts is the amazing director for this concert and will be very happy if you come on down and see it from 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, in the Visitors Center.

I researched a bit about the Shrine and here is what I found.

“Wintertime sparkles at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows as the annual Way of Lights Christmas display illuminates the grounds. Since 1970, the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate have invited one and all to make the Way of Lights a part of their family tradition.”

It is a breathtaking display!

I interviewed a few of the students in the concert to ask them their favorite songs that we will be singing. Xander Mayfield, a seventh-grader, told me, “‘Festival Sanctus’ because it’s the most challenging since it’s in Latin.”

I agree, because I love a challenge. I also interviewed Allison Cooke, an eighth-grade student, and she said, “‘Christmas Star’ is my favorite. It is so beautiful because of the harmony, and it also reminds me a lot of Christmas.”

Some other songs being performed are “Christmas Time is Here,” “Carol of the Bells,” and even some jazzy songs, including “Deck the Halls,” “The First Noel,” and more.

We would love for you to come hear a great concert and see the beautiful lights at the Shrine!

