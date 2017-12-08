Secret Diner: December 8, 2017

The answer to last week’s column is Shogun Japanese Steak House, 2723 Corner Court in Alton.

Greek, American, Italian — there are plenty of options from my latest restaurant visit on the southern border of Madison County.

It doesn’t look like much sitting on the corner of two busy streets in this community, but trust me, it’s well worth a trip. Look for the marquee out front with the restaurant’s name with the words painted in the Greek, American and Italian flag colors.

Park in the big parking lot alongside the restaurant and walk up a small walkway to enter and see what it’s all about. You walk into a small room where a hostess will greet you at a podium. The bathrooms are found on the left, with a smaller sunroom area on the right with seating for patrons.

The entrance into the main dining area is behind the hostess. Walk through that doorway to enter a large square dining area with a plethora of small square tables and a couple of larger round ones in the corner. A tiny bar sits along the back wall with a few chairs and a TV mounted behind it. As for drinks, they mainly serve domestic beers but do have a nice wine selection and mixed drinks.

There is also a door leading out of the dining room to a large outdoor patio for dining in nice weather.

I visited with my family recently and we set up shop at one of the large round tables in the corner to deliberate our plan of attack. That’s the nice thing here, the variety. There’s a little bit for everybody.

I always lean toward the traditional Greek fare when I visit. It’s phenomenal, and this time was no different.

I started out with a Greek salad. It’s pretty sensational, starting with iceberg and romaine lettuce then topped with green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, feta cheese, an unpitted kalamata olive and Greek dressing. It was a good way to get started.

I wanted to really kick things off with an over-the-top appetizer, too. With family in from out of town, they’d never had the pleasure of seeing saganaki served before.

If you haven’t tried it, it’s quite the experience. It’s simply servings of fried feta cheese, but flambéed right in front of you at the table.

At this place the ceilings are kind of low, so it gets a little exciting. I always wonder if the flame is going to hit the ceiling. The servers bring the frying pan out — which actually spurs the name of the dish. Saganaki is the name of the pan used.

The cheese, which has already been fried in the kitchen, is sitting in olive oil and with the flick of a lighter, it flames high right in front of you to get finished off. The server then puts it out with a little lemon juice and a cry of “Opa!”

The word is just a Greek exclamation of excitement.

They set the sizzling cheese on the table, and you can dig in. The flame puts an awesome crust onto it, but it has a creamy taste in the middle. There is a strong flavor from the olive oil used on it, too. Overall it’s just pretty delicious and at least worth checking out for the production surrounding its delivery.

For my main course I stayed on the Greek train, ordering the moussaka. I call it Greek lasagna, because basically that is what it is like. It consists of seasoned ground beef, potatoes, eggplant and a fluffy homemade béchamel sauce, and it’s layered like a lasagna.

The béchamel sauce is a really light white sauce, consisting of a white roux of butter and flour mixed with milk. It has a light and creamy taste that mixes well with the potato, eggplant, and beef.

It’s a pretty heavy dish and you can usually get a to-go box to make a second meal, which I did on my visit. It’s just a great traditional Greek dish and one of my favorite places to order it.

There is other traditional Greek fare on the menu like pastichio, dolmades and a signature gyro sandwich, too.

Other popular options here are the fried chicken, spaghetti and meatballs, Cajun shrimp or chicken, sautéed tilapia, shrimp or chicken picatta, and the smoked turkey club sandwich.

Other appetizers besides the saganaki include jumbo hot wings, crab cakes, breaded mushrooms, breaded cauliflower and zucchini, and homemade spinach pie, to name a few.

Even get in on some desserts with the turtle cheesecake or, of course, the baklava. Everything here is well worth a try.

Overall: 4 1/2 stars

Cleanliness: 4 stars

Wait staff: 4 stars

Food: 5 stars

