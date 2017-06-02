The secret revealed

Were you able to figure out the eatery under review last week? It was Spectators Bar and Grill, inside Bowl Haven Lanes at 3003 Washington Ave. in Alton. I was pleasantly surprised at the large selection and variety of food available.

• • •

With great regret, I must submit my last column for AdVantage News. This is due to an abrupt decline in my physical health. I found myself suddenly unable to walk, which makes dining out difficult, to say the least.

My name is Patricia Winters. My “favorite dining companion” is my husband, Herb Winters. We have been married for 41 years and have four children together. Besides eating, I enjoy reading, scrapbooking, good movies, hand-sewing and making homemade paper. Herb draws landscapes in pen and ink, many of which have been donated to various charities in the area.

I began writing for AdVantage News in the autumn of 2014, and the first review I wrote was for “Doc” Holliday’s Saloon and Steakhouse in Cottage Hills. Most of the places we visited were in Madison County, with a few forays into Jersey County and one into Hardin County. Once or twice we got lost and discovered an interesting eatery by accident! I wrote all the reviews myself except one, when AdVantage News’ long-suffering managing editor filled in when I was sick. I was very surprised to open the paper and see a review I had not written!

I have had many wonderful experiences as “The Secret Diner.” I will truly miss the fun times I have had while enjoying the many restaurants in the Riverbend and beyond. May you all enjoy good health, good friends and good food!

Sincerely,

Patricia Winters

The Secret Diner

