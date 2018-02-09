The spice of life

Last week’s joint was Great Rivers Tap & Grill at 3559-B College Ave. in Alton, inside the Best Western Premier Hotel. The food selections are pretty stellar, so give it a try.

I decided to go on the ethnic side of the fence for my latest stop and check out some Indian cuisine.

This eatery in central Madison County sits on the end of a strip of businesses, featuring several other restaurants. The small strip mall is behind a gas station along a busy road in the community. Blink and you may miss it if you aren’t sure where it’s located.

You drive down into the large parking lot, which all the businesses share. A black awning stating the type of food served, along with a sign featuring the restaurant’s name, hang over the entrance.

When you get inside, you first encounter the hostess station. Behind it is the fully stocked bar area and three buffet stations set up in front of it. It opens up into a dining area with several big booths and lots of small square tables in an open room.

Of course, there is Indian music playing over the speakers to add to the traditional experience.

Now I’ll be honest, the buffet is the way to go here, but because I was writing a review I decided to go rogue from the other patrons and order off the menu. I’m by no means an expert when it comes to Indian cuisine, and I wanted to make it easier to convey the experience. I was going to have trouble naming everything on the buffet, so I kind of went with an Indian cuisine starter kit.

I was hesitant for a long time to try Indian food, but I was missing out. It’s very good.

My order on my visit was tandoori chicken with basmati rice and garlic naan. My dining companion chose the buffet.

The first thing to remember is to watch your spice levels. There is a lot of curry used in Indian cooking and it can get hot. I was impressed because it was the first topic our server brought up when we ordered, making sure we didn’t get spiced out of the place.

My naan arrived first. If you’re not familiar with it, it’s a popular and traditional bread in Indian, Middle Eastern and Central and Southern Asian cuisine. It’s simply a type of oven-baked flatbread. It’s very airy and light, with a great taste.

I ordered the garlic version here, and to be honest it tasted like a good garlic bread you could get at a local pizza joint: it was just a lot lighter.

Other naan options here are plain, onion, potato, coconut, green chili and paneer, a Southern Asian cheese with a consistency similar to cottage cheese.

Now it was onto my main course. When the chicken arrived, it had a bright-red color because of the spices used on it. It’s marinated in fresh garlic, ginger, yogurt and natural spices and cooked in a tandoor, a variety of ovens used in Southern, Central and Western Asian cooking. It’s prepared over charcoal or a wood fire, providing radiant heat cooking, basically just smoking the meat like you would in barbecue cuisine. The difference is a tandoor is traditionally a cylindrical clay or metal oven.

The meat had a great smoky flavor to it that I really liked. I asked for medium spice to it, so it offered a nice kick but wasn’t overwhelming. It was super tender, practically falling off the bone. It was a serving of legs and thighs and accompanied by grilled onions and green peppers.

Finally it came with a side of white basmati rice, a long, slender rice found in Southern Asia. It has a distinct spicy smell but doesn’t have a kick to it at all. It had a unique taste. For me, it owned a flavor similar to balsamic vinegar, both sweet and bitter, which was good.

I think what I ordered would be a good introductory course for anyone who hasn’t tried Indian cuisine before and this is a good place to test it out.

As for my dinner partner, she went with tandoori chicken, traditional naan, fish and mushroom tempura and several vegetable dishes from the buffet bar and loved it all.

I would recommend the buffet as a good starter, too.

The rest of the menu includes a lot of options, with variations on chicken, lamb, fish, seafood, and even goat. There is also a good vegetarian portion to the menu.

They even offer Indian-style beers, which I had to check out. I ordered a Taj Mahal lager, my first Indian brew. It tasted like an old-school American lager to me, like a Stag or Pabst. There were other beers available too, along with liquor options.

Overall, it was a fun time and the food was very good, so next time you’re in this city, give it a try.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - four stars

Food - four stars

Any idea of the name of this ethnic eatery in central Madison County? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

