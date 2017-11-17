"The Star" shines bright

Every year, my family looks for activities that will get us into the Christmas spirit, and “The Star,” a charming rendition of the Christmas story with a few subtle changes, is the perfect picture for the entire family.

In Sony Pictures Animation’s “The Star,” a small donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind in the village mill. One day he breaks free and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a cute little sheep; and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Bo and his friends follow “the star” and become the heroes of the first Christmas.

Of course, every story needs a villain, and this version of the Christmas story has several. Wicked King Herod sends an evil Roman Centurion with his two vicious dogs to track down Mary and Joseph as they make their way to Jerusalem.

The star-studded cast of voices is complemented by a cadre of Christmas songs with classics like “What Child is This?” by Jake Owen and “We Three Kings” by Kirk Franklin that will have the audience humming along with the film. Mariah Carey sings the title track.

Steven Yeun voices Bo the Donkey, Keegan-Michael Key is Dave the Dove, Aidy Bryant is Ruth the Sheep, Zachary Levi voices the melodic voice of Joseph, Gina Rodriguez is Mary, Christopher Plummer is King Herod, and Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and Tracy Morgan all voice the funny camels that belong to the three wise men. Other voices you may recognize are Kristen Chenoweth, Kris Kristofferson, Ving Rhames, Anthony Anderson, Patricia Heaton, and Mariah Carey.

“The Star” was directed by Academy Award nominee Timothy Rickart. The screenplay was scribed by Carlos Kotin, based on a story by Kotin, Simon Moore and Tom Sheridan. Although the movie is very true to the classic tale, it uses the animals’ point of view to create a more interesting movie. I don’t think anyone will be upset by the discrepancies because the basic story is definitely intact.

This is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season and is an entertaining way of telling the Christmas story to little kids in a way they can understand.

Watch out Disney ... Sony Animation is real competition.

The film opens this weekend at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12.

5 stars, PG rated

