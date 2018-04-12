The story continues for Josh

I have known Joshua Nelson virtually all his life. His story hasn’t been easy, but it’s anything but a downer.

It began when Josh was born to Carolyn Alexander-Nelson of Granite City on Jan. 5, 1996; she soon learned he had been transferred to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

“He was born with a heart murmur,” Carolyn explains.

Then doctors also discovered he had only one functioning kidney.

“The other one was teeny-tiny,” she says.

It was hard to find a baby-sitter because of Josh’s health issues, but no matter. Carolyn took him — and his crib — to her caseworker’s job at the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Josh became the office “mascot.” He was also the “mascot” when Carolyn joined the contemporary music group at Holy Family Parish in 2002. A bigger challenge and a bold decision came the following year when Carolyn donated one of her own kidneys to her son.

The story continued “happily ever after” for a while. Josh was a local ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network. He graduated high school; he turned 21 and celebrated at Fast Eddie’s. I worked alongside him at Walmart in Collinsville. Today, Josh works with special needs children at the William Bedell ARC center in Wood River. He even found a girlfriend, whom Carolyn and Josh often include in trips to Disney World.

In January 2017, Josh’s health took a “major nosedive” when he began rejecting Carolyn’s transplanted kidney. While hemodialysis three days a week “works just fine,” Josh explains, Carolyn adds it’s “physically draining.” Josh is transitioning to peritoneal dialysis, which enables him to receive treatment over 9-12 hours at home — while he sleeps — and lets him live a more active life.

For the Nelsons, the next chapter is soon to come. Once again, they’re seeking a kidney donor. With the help of longtime friends and computer experts Michael and Suzanne Halbrook, Carolyn and Josh recently set up the LetsHelpJosh.com website, as well as a Facebook page with the same name. Carolyn says 50 to 60 people have already expressed interest in donating a kidney. Thirteen have been tested, but none have matched yet.

Carolyn says the process isn’t as complicated as it sounds. After a preliminary screening, five people are tested for potential matches at one time and linked to other potential donors. Transplants can be done in as few as two days; insurance covers most costs. Laughing, Carolyn says the procedure itself is a lot less painful. When she donated her kidney to Josh, she described it as “major surgery. Now, it’s a laparoscopic procedure.”

Another chapter could be on the horizon, too. Carolyn Nelson says research is being done on an artificial replacement kidney.

“We’re close to a breakthrough, and it is possible Josh could receive one in his lifetime,” she says.

For now, however, the search continues. And so does his remarkable story.

