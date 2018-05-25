The story continues for Josh

I have known Joshua Nelson virtually all his life. His story hasn’t been easy, but it’s anything but a downer.

It began when Josh was born to Carolyn Alexander-Nelson of Granite City on Jan. 5, 1996; she soon learned he had been transferred to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

“He was born with a heart murmur,” Carolyn explains.

Then doctors also discovered he had only one functioning kidney.

It was hard to find a baby-sitter because of Josh’s health issues, but no matter. Carolyn took him — and his crib — to her caseworker’s job at the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Josh became the office “mascot.” He was also the “mascot” when Carolyn joined the contemporary music group at Holy Family Parish in 2002. A bigger challenge and a bold decision came the following year when Carolyn donated one of her own kidneys to her son.

The story continued “happily ever after” for a while. Josh was a local ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network. He graduated high school; he turned 21 and celebrated at Fast Eddie’s. I worked alongside him at Walmart in Collinsville. Today, Josh works with special needs children at the William Bedell ARC center in Wood River. He even found a girlfriend, whom Carolyn and Josh often include in trips to Disney World.

In January 2017, Josh’s health took a “major nosedive” when he began rejecting Carolyn’s transplanted kidney. Hemodialysis three days a week is “physically draining.”

So once again, they’re seeking a kidney donor. With the help of longtime friends and computer experts Michael and Suzanne Halbrook, Carolyn and Josh recently set up the LetsHelpJosh.com website, as well as a Facebook page with the same name.

Another chapter could be on the horizon, too. Carolyn Nelson says research is being done on an artificial replacement kidney.

“We’re close to a breakthrough, and it is possible Josh could receive one in his lifetime,” she says.

For now, however, the search continues. And so does his story.

