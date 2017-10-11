The summer and fall battles

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a monthly column provided by the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau that discusses the tourism events on the horizon.

While Mother Nature cannot make up her mind which season should win out, tourism continues to be a winner! People continue to come to the Meeting of the Great Rivers in groves no matter summer or fall like temperatures. While the immediate forecast still has some near 90 degree days on the horizon, we know that fall will soon win out. The unofficial fall color change is at about 40 percent and changing daily. We’ve had some early colors come and go, but the majority are still green with some pretty incredible interjections of vibrant fall colors out there as we speak.

This fall already has experienced lots of group arrivals from wedding, reunions, sports and conferences. Just like Mother Nature, we can’t decide which season has more tourism impact. October always seems to win by a margin, but July is always a great month for us. October is again proving itself to be a dependable front runner, but time will tell. Inquiries for the region are very strong running well into late fall season. This should be a record breaking fall if all holds together.

The haunts are still with us as we work our way through the season and to the 101st Alton Halloween Parade. The haunted season has already been jam packed with events, including a new Craft Beer Walk and a new attraction in Mineral Springs Mall called the Curiosity Museum. We’ve also got some great things on the horizon like the Grafton Towboat Festival in November and some incredible new holiday offerings with Jerseyville, Bethalto and Alton all stepping up their game!

We’re always working a season ahead and have completed our 2018 Eagle Watcher’s guide which will arrive in mailboxes near Thanksgiving. And, we are developing ongoing promotions that will continue to take us through the fall season and winter months.

Stay up to date on the hundreds of events remaining to add a positive impact to this fall season at www.VisitAlton.com and let’s keep our fingers crossed that this will be one of the best years ever for our tourism industry!

Brett Stawar is president and CEO of the CVB, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Jersey and Calhoun counties.