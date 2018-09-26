The test they choose to fail

letter to editor stock image

If you live near the Mississippi River, the descriptions coming out of North Carolina chronicling the aftermath of Hurricane Florence are all too familiar. Twenty-five years later, the Flood of ‘93 continues to crest in our memories like an angry swollen river.

In North Carolina, floodwater refuses to recede, causing loss of life, property and economy. In the Metro East, we know the drill.

But each time we are tested — here and in the Carolinas — we prove to be resilient. Neighbors help neighbors, feed each other, rescue strangers with little self-regard. We learn to do the right thing.

But not Duke Energy. Its retired coal-fired power plant near Wilmington houses coal ash ponds located on a flood plain. Flooding has now breached a landfill covering its coal ash dumps, and the toxic slough poses a serious risk to downstream drinking water.

Sound familiar? It should. The Dynegy-Vistra retired plant in Wood River contains coal ash storage ponds on our flood plain. The ponds have a “high probability of causing loss of life or substantial economic loss should the dam around the ponds fail,” according to past EPA reports. Two of the ponds do not have liners, which are designed to prevent toxins from leaching into groundwater.

Like Duke Energy, Dynegy-Vistra knows that unlined coal ash ponds on a flood plain mean disaster. And yet they choose to leave them there. And that is the true meaning of disaster.

Toni Oplt

Edwardsville