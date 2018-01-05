The Top 10 of 2017

Even as 2017 comes to a close, the awards ceremonies are just ramping up. The Golden Globe nominations are already out, the Academy Award nominations will follow soon, and there are other award shows to mention, including the Screen Actors Guild, the Writers Guild of America, the Directors Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America.

My own list of “best movies” often differs from other film critics, and my favorite movies may not be nominated for an award. Basically, I like movies that make me feel good or movies where I learn something or am inspired. I do not want to leave the theater feeling depressed or angry. So, here are my ten best movies.

Number ten is “All the Money in the World,” a film that garnered three Golden Globe nominations. Ridley Scott was nominated for best directing, Christopher Plummer for best supporting actor and Michelle Williams for best actress. Based on the true story of the kidnapping of J. Paul Getty’s grandson in 1973, this drama is heart-wrenching. Plummer owns this film and deserves the award.

“The Greatest Showman” is number nine. This movie has received three Golden Globe nominations, as well. Hugh Jackman is nominated for best actor in a comedy or musical. The song “This is Me” is nominated for best original song, and the film was nominated for best motion picture. This is a feel-good movie about the life of P.T. Barnum.

Number eight is another film based on a true story, “The Battle of the Sexes.” This film tells the story of the famous battle of tennis greats Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in 1973. Starring Steve Carell and Emma Stone as Riggs and King respectively; both have been nominated for Golden Globes.

I loved “Wonder Woman.” This film is a fan favorite. This movie, starring Gal Godot and Chris Pine, tells the beginning of Wonder Woman. This was a fun film that was much better than the average comic book movies. It did win AFI movie of the year.

“The Exception,” starring Christopher Plummer as Kaiser Wilhelm, shows up as number six. This is an Amazon movie that had limited release, but I loved it so much that I bought it to share with my friends. If you love history (and especially history concerning World War II), you will love this film.

“Victoria & Abdul” is another historical film based on a true story. Dame Judi Dench is phenomenal in this story about the improbable friendship between Queen Victoria of England and an Indian Muslim clerk, Abdul Karim. Dench deserves the Golden Globe nomination she received.

Most film critics have named “The Shape of Water” as the best movie of the year. It has been nominated for seven Golden Globes. It is basically a “Beauty and the Beast” type of story starring Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer. It is a beautiful movie that comes in at number four on my list of best movies.

“Marshall,” another movie based on a true story, relates the account of Thurgood Marshall’s handling of a rape case in 1941. The film is my number three. Sadly, “Marshall” was not nominated for any Golden Globes.

My number two movie is “Darkest Hour.” The film explores how Winston Churchill becomes prime minister of Great Britain and how he is forced to handle Dunkirk in the first days of his tenure. Gary Oldman is amazing and has been nominated for a Golden Globe.

The best movie I saw this year was “The Post” (it comes out in the Riverbend and St. Louis area on Jan. 12). I will be reviewing this film in depth next week. Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in this true story about how Ben Bradlee and Katherine Graham, of the Washington Post, handled the publication of the Pentagon Papers in 1971. The film has been nominated for six Golden Globes.

There are some outstanding movies that came out this year. I had trouble paring down the list of my favorite movies to ten; I could easily add another five or six movies to this list of favorites. I hope that 2018 is just as good as the past year and that I will see you at the movies!

