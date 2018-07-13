The turning times of tourism

EDITOR’S NOTE: This monthly column, provided by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, discusses tourism events on the horizon.

July is historically the busiest month for tourism. And this July has no exceptions. We began the month with a band and we are in the swing already facing All Star Restaurant Week with a record 23 restaurants on board. We have a 10-day Kid’Cation celebration on tap in late July and much more.

But, also this July, we welcome our refreshed name of Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau for our organization, formerly Alton Regional CVB. And we welcome some new board members from SIUE, Edwardsville, Collinsville and beyond. All in all, 21 tourism stakeholders will help our organization continue to deliver even more of our region. Our first meeting will be July 19 at Alton City Hall.

And remember, the vision behind Great Rivers & Routes is to celebrate the leisure travel brands of the Great River Road and Route 66 at the one place in America where the two iconic roads meet. Later this month, we will launch RiversandRoutes.com and much more. It is an exciting time for tourism and all of our communities that will fall under this new umbrella brand. Alton, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Godfrey, Grafton, Jerseyville, Kampsville, Hardin and everywhere in between will be working together on tourism promotion and getting people to come to our region and stay longer. This enhanced collaboration also allows us to better compete with other Route 66 or river city destinations.

We are also very excited to hear from our Illinois Office of Tourism regarding the latest release of statewide tourism numbers. If our region is indicative of the statewide growth, this should be a very good report. They are slated to release those numbers in our region at 10:30 a.m. July 19 at the Grafton Winery. Please attend if you can.

So, as the summer speeds away into the sunset, your bureau is hard at work for the fall season and we are even looking forward to eagle season, trade show season, and so much more! Stay tuned for all the Great Rivers news and events at VisitAlton.com and watch on the horizon for RiversandRoutes.com.

Stawar is president and CEO of the Tourism Bureau, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Calhoun counties.