The value of pie

secret diner new logo

Pizza was on my radar for my latest stop and I chose a pretty stellar place in central Madison County.

As popularity for this wood-fired pizza mecca has grown, so have its locations. It’s up to three now, but the Madison County locale was the first and remains the only of its kind in the county.

You have to know where you’re going with this place because it sits back off the road in a strip of businesses. It is along a busy street, so that helps.

You pull into the parking area and have to drive back a little bit and then go around a small circle to get to the parking lot right in front of the building.

Walk inside and you’ll first come to the small bar. The end of the bar by the door houses a series of house-brewed draft beers. The other end of the bar has a nice selection of craft beers on draft, including a few hard-to-find ones from out of the area. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to partake in any of them on my recent visit.

There’s also plenty of liquor options available.

Walk the length of the bar and you’ll meet the open kitchen area, where the wood-fired ovens are hard at work creating all kinds of goodies.

To the right is the dining area. It’s not a huge space but has plenty of smaller tables sprinkled throughout and some benches with tables in front of them. You’ll be in close proximity of your neighbors with the setup, but it’s not too intrusive. A small partition separates the dining area from the bar area.

There is also a small outdoor patio for dining on nice days.

With rustic wood floors and the smaller, intimate setting, this place offers a classy ambiance, good for small dinner parties or a date night.

My dining companion and I went to the bar for our lunch visit. That’s where the only TV is located and we wanted to watch some afternoon baseball while we were there.

Once you get your mitts on a menu you realize how creative this joint is. It’s been doing the wood-fired pizza thing in this area for quite a while. It got ahead of the craze when it started and has flourished under it.

I went with the bacon potato specialty pizza on my visit. That’s right, a pizza with potatoes on it.

This distinctive pie features bacon, fingerling potatoes, cheddar cheese, Parmesan cream and is garnished with fresh chives and sour cream. It tastes like a baked potato, with an added touch from the delectable smoky pizza crust.

The potatoes packed a nice crunch and accompanied by the thick, salty bacon were great companions. Toss in the sweetness from the Parmesan cream and the flavor blast from the sour cream and it was another signature pie from this place.

My friend ordered the buffalo chicken pizza. It consisted of wood-fired chicken, house-made buffalo sauce, mozzarella and gorgonzola cheeses and finished with ranch and celery. He raved about the taste of it, saying it had a nice kick but was not overly messy from the thin buffalo sauce.

Some other good pizzas here are the prosciutto and pineapple, the ricotta which features wild mushrooms, Italian sausage and ricotta cheese, the shrimp scampi, the maple bacon pork and the hot brown with smoked turkey, broccoli, roma tomatoes and prosciutto.

There is also a great selection of smoked chicken wings, soups and salads, sandwiches, shared plates, entrées and desserts.

On my next visit I might have to go with a three-course meal of smoked tomato bisque, buffalo chicken macaroni and cheese and a Nutella s’mores pizza for dessert.

Any idea of the name of this gourmet pizza joint in central Madison County? Scroll down to see if you are right!

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - five stars

Service - four stars

Food - five stars

Price - $$

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Peel Wood Fired Pizza, 921 S. Arbor Vitae in Edwardsville

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter