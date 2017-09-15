This one made me want to scream

“Mother!” has assembled one of the best casts I have seen this year, a surprise for a horror film. That genre is not generally known for showcasing blockbuster stars ... at least until the last few years. “Mother!” has a sterling cast of Academy Award winners and nominees ... but they are in one of the worst films of the year.

A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.

“Mother!” stars Academy Award Winner Jennifer Lawrence as Mother and Academy Award Winner Javier Bardem as Him. Four-time Academy Award Nominee Ed Harris is Man and three-time Academy Award Nominee Michelle Pfeiffer is Woman. Real life brothers Brian Gleeson and Domhnall Gleeson are Younger Son and Older Son. The fact that the characters have no names should tell you something about the writing.

The film was written and directed by Academy Award Nominee Darren Aronofsky, who wrote and directed “Black Swan,” “Requiem for a Dream” and 2014’s “Noah” (If you missed “Noah,” consider yourself lucky ... it was an abomination).

Aronofsky’s writing of “Mother!” was influenced by the 1962 surrealist film “The Exterminating Angel” by Luis Buñuel and the 1978 book by Susan Griffins, “Women and Nature; The Roaring Inside Her.” The screenplay for this film was not scary and made absolutely no sense. It was supposedly a horror film, but the only thing horrible about it was that I had to stay for the entire movie. I thought it would never end; I must have checked my watch 20 times.

The cinematography for this film was irritating at best. Nearly all of the frames in the film were head shots of Jennifer Lawrence’s face or parts of her face which made it difficult to figure out what was happening in the film. You rarely get to see the actors interacting, and I found this very annoying.

From such a fabulous cast, I was disappointed in the acting. Lawrence and Bardem’s characters are so limited, but I blame the director for this. He did not get the most out of the cast ... they were capable of so much more. An interesting fact is that Lawrence and director Aronofsky started dating in real life after they did this movie together.

“Mother!” will open this weekend at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12. Do not waste your money with this disaster; the only thing I liked about the film was the popcorn.

