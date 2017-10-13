Thought-provoking tale

"Marshall" (Open Road Films)

PG-13

5 stars

When I started talking about this movie, I was surprised how many people were not familiar with Thurgood Marshall, an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1967 until 1991 and its first African-American justice.

“Marshall” is about how a young Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges in 1941 while working as a lawyer for the NAACP. Marshall travels to conservative Connecticut to defend Joseph Spell, when wealthy socialite Eleanor Strubing accuses black chauffeur Spell of rape.

Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, while Josh Gad plays Sam Friedman, a young lawyer with no experience in criminal law. Academy Award Nominee Kate Hudson is Eleanor Strubing, St. Louis native Sterling K. Brown, best known for his work in "This Is Us," is Joseph Spell. Dan Stevens of “Downton Abbey” fame is prosecutor Loren Willis, and Academy Award nominee James Cromwell is Judge Foster. It is directed by Centreville, Ill. native Reginald Hudling.

“Marshall” is well-acted by the entire cast, but Boseman should be nominated for an Academy Award. His portrayal of Marshall is perfect. Gad, who is known for voicing Olaf in ”Frozen” and playing Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical “The Book of Mormon,” is outstanding as Sam Friedman. I will not be surprised if he is nominated for a supporting Academy Award.

The writing is top-notch, as well. Instead of trying to cover Marshall’s entire career, the film focuses on one case, and not one of his most well-known, at that. The writers spotlight the relationship between Marshall and Sam Friedman and the overt racism that existed in American courts in the 1940s.

Eleanor Strubing’s outfits are marvelous, and I was also reminded just how awful men's ties were in that era. They have come a long way.

This is one of my top five movies of the year. If car chases, gun fights and other special effects that seem to grace the hit movies of today is your thing, this is not your film. It is a thought-provoking tale with a powerful and important message.

“Marshall” opens this weekend at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12 and Granite City Cinema. Don’t miss it.