Tourism soaring for us all

Wow! Last month, I hinted at the possibilities of what a great start to the year we had on tap. But that great start has already turned into a record-breaking year! The entire month has been filled with many phenomenal starts.

Let’s start with eagles. Let me just say that in all my years with the CVB, nearly 14 now, this is the best eagle-watching season we have seen. Mother Nature may have socked us with some frigid, relentless winter weather. But the silver lining to this cloud has been the large volume of migrating eagles we have with us this season. The cold air ushered in tons of eagles. In fact, we have heard astonishing reports where visitors have spotted more than 150 eagles on their tours around our region. That number is simply incredible. Our friends at Pere Marquette State Park have said there are hundreds around, with some great viewing in Calhoun County, especially while enjoying lunch at the Barefoot restaurant in Hardin. With temperatures still looking to be at or just barely above freezing for the next week, these numbers should continue to look great for a bit. Be sure to check in with us at the Alton Visitor Center for the latest tips, or check out VisitAlton.com/eagles for the latest counts from our partners in the field.

January also ushered in some great events with Alton Restaurant Week, experiencing growth in people out and about supporting our restaurants. We also went through a record number of glasses at the visitor center, running out after just seven days of the 10-day campaign! We are ordering more for the July week, and we will again honor our friend, Alton’s Gentle Giant, on the glass.

We also welcomed a new passport stamp from the National Park Service Passport program from the Network to Freedom at Rocky Fork Church. Visitors can now receive their stamps at the Alton Visitor Center for the Network to Freedom and Looking for Lincoln. In addition, you can get your Lewis and Clark stamp at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site and Interpretive Center in Hartford. All of this is very cool stuff for our region!

And we would be remiss if we did not say that Alton hit it out of the park for the Deluxe Small Business Revolution team’s visit. This #MyAlton and Top 10 process has ignited our community with some immeasurable civic pride. We are anxiously awaiting the news on the Top 5, which will be on Facebook at 6 a.m. Feb. 13. If you want to watch with us, we will all be gathered at the Post Commons for some early morning coffee and hopefully some great news for Alton. But win or lose, this process has been a big boost for our small business community.

Lots to be excited about this time of year and one incredible start to 2018! And the crystal ball is looking positive as well, especially as the region gears up to welcome 3,000 workers at Phillips 66 for a special turnaround project. Don’t miss out on any of the news or events going on in our area by visiting VisitAlton.com. 2018 is starting out as an epic tourism year!

Stawar is president and CEO of the CVB, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Jersey and Calhoun counties.

