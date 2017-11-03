Tourism Today and Tommorow: Nov. 3, 2017

It’s official! October is in the books and we are quickly transitioning into the holiday spirit and winter tourism seasons all around the Meeting of the Great Rivers. October once again strutted its stuff and performed as our second-best month of the year for tourism revenues. While final numbers are still a bit out, we can track our hotel occupancy and inquiries to our websites that give us these performance indicators showing us how strong October is for us all. With the weekend forecast, it is safe to say we will be extending the good life for a while as fall color peak season continues for another week or two.

This weekend, take a step into what life is like for a towboat staffer. Head out to the Grafton Harbor on Saturday and Sunday to spend time on the deck of a towboat caption, cook or deckhand! Admission is just $3 per adult and $1 per child. This is a great event with opportunities to teach your children about the culture of the river. You can also have a chance to step aboard the Gypsy Rose pirate ship or even go on a fall color cruise on the Hakuna Matata at Grafton River Adventures.

As the colors fade into the doldrums of winter, we are ready to welcome our feathered friends from the north, the American bald eagle. Some birds already have been seen, but most will not arrive until January. In preparation for this bird-watching phenomenon, we have developed the official Eagle Watcher’s Guide of the Meeting of the Great Rivers. Some 35,000 of these guides will be distributed in November, making way for our cold, fun season of eagle-watching.

This tourism season has been packed with great sports marketing as well up at Principia College with track and field events and even swim meets, to the anticipated Hall of Fame Football tournament at Gordon Moore Park and Alton School District in early December. We continue to see enhanced energy and support for our sports scene throughout the region.

So let’s take the last few warm weekends of the year and celebrate all that has been in this wonderful summer and fall tourism season. From incredible events and concerts at Alton Riverfront Park to one-of-a-kind festivals and fairs up at Pere Marquette State Park, we have had one winner of a tourism season. As we head into the holidays, keep your calendars open for the Jerseyville Country Christmas on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. And we will all celebrate the return of Christmas Wonderland at Rock Spring Park and Bethalto Christmas Village for the season! To plan for all your weekend adventures, whether fall, live music, eagles or holiday, be sure to use VisitAlton.com. Here’s to a great end to fall and beginning of winter!

Stawar is president and CEO of the CVB, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Jersey and Calhoun counties.

