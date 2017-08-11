Tourism Today and Tomorrow: August 11, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: This monthly column provided by the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau discusses tourism events on the horizon.

It’s official: summer is too short! Next week, the class bell rings for many kids in the region. We had a blast with all of the end-of-summer fun through our campaign of Kid’cation! More than 600 children and families came out for out Train Day event at the Amtrak Station. And we heard great reports from the Pizza and Planes event at the St. Louis Regional Airport and High Flyers Grille. It was a good end to summer! Also, just a few weeks ago we ended our summer All-Star Restaurant Week with another round of delectable delights from 21 participating locally owned restaurants. So far, a record-breaking year!

The fall guide produced by the CVB is almost ready for distribution and we are already working on the eagle guides and 2018 Visitor Guide. The marketing opportunities are continuous and endless at your CVB for this region.

With Labor Day right around the corner, there are some early events you will not want to miss. A new exciting event is on its way to the Great Rivers, as Big Muddy Adventures has partnered with the CVB to offer a unique half-day or full-day canoe tour. The canoe is the cool part! It is a 30-foot wooden voyageur canoe that holds 14 passengers. The first trip is 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 2 and is just $65 per person for this incredible four-hour experience. The trip leaves from Piasa Harbor and goes into the Alton Marina! Join in on the fun at 2muddy.com or VisitAlton.com.

Also, this weekend we welcome back a long-standing end of summer tradition with the Illinois Amateur Softball Association’s Co-Ed State Tournament. Teams gather from throughout Illinois for the games at Gordon Moore! If you can, hop on out to watch some fun through the entire weekend! For something new, Gordon Moore Park will soon play host to the Renegades Football tournament. More than 50 teams have committed to this tournament in late August. This will be a major tournament for our region that is filling up most of our hotel rooms!

So for now please treasure the last few days of summer vacation time and enjoy the Meeting of the Great Rivers, whether by boat, train, car or jet ski. These are the times to make treasured memories all around the Great Rivers region.

Stawar is president and CEO of the CVB, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Jersey and Calhoun counties.

