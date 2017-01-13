Tourism Today and Tomorrow: January 13, 2016

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a monthly column provided by the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau that discusses the tourism events on the horizon.

The holidays and another year have come and gone again. The traditions are all wrapped up on a pretty good year for tourism. I just attended our Christmas Wonderland board meeting, with a nice surprise that revenues almost met last year, despite being closed on our busiest weekend of the year due to ice. The lead grandpa, Al Cowgill, mentioned that many folks from Chicago made the trek for the lights and more. He had a sparkle in his eye while reporting this, as he knew I would beam with excitement knowing that tourism makes a difference!

On a not-so-fun note, we started off the new calendar year on with some concerning closures of our businesses. However, the events leading up to these businesses closures were not a result of being in Alton. Macy’s and Kmart are failing as department stores and Sears Holdings shuttered many places. Our two restaurants (Rib City and Princivalli’s) had different issues for closing, but related to business choices of the owners. We will find the next chapter for these places on our streets, and I am sure they will fill a void for our communities in the very near future.

The chill of Mother Nature ushered in eagles just in time for eagle-watching season. Our first weekend of events, anchored by the Alton-Audubon Eagle Fest, kicked off in grand style with 1,000 visitors coming to the Alton Visitor Center and filling our streets, restaurants and more this past weekend. If Mother Nature cooperates this weekend, we’ve got at least a half dozen eagle events going on at venues throughout the Meeting of the Great Rivers! Check out all of the updates on the season and the events you can enjoy at VisitAlton.com/Eagles.

In just a week, we will kick off the launch to the 6th annual Alton Restaurant Week on Friday, Jan. 20. Twenty-one locally owned restaurants have prepared their menus and are ready to welcome the hungry visitors and residents that will proudly support these small business owners. The flavors of the region will be celebrated through Sunday, Jan. 29. The commemorative glass giveaway this year is the Elijah Lovejoy monument. With a receipt from one of the 21 participating restaurants during the 10-day week, you will receive a free glass (while supplies last) at the Alton Visitor Center. The glasses will go quickly, so make sure you head down as soon as you dine out to collect this year’s gift. More details on participating restaurants, menus and more can be found at AltonRestaurantWeek.com.

On Jan. 19, we will host the annual Tourism Summit, where we reflect upon the past year of successes and challenges. We just wrapped up the results, and without letting the cat out of the bag, we are sure you will like the results of our tourism industry. Dollars generated from the industry are up in spite of a rocky year. With fully functioning and new hotel inventory, the year ahead holds even more promise to help enhance the quality of life for us all and keep the Meeting of the Great Rivers region on a positive upswing for the year. We will release the full numbers next week, so stay tuned for some exciting news!

For now, hold your head up and keep your eyes to the sky … after all, the eagles have arrived!

Stawar is president and CEO of the CVB, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Jersey and Calhoun counties.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter