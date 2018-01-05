Tourism Today and Tomorrow: January 5, 2018

EDITOR’S NOTE: This monthly column, provided by the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, discusses tourism events on the horizon.With just a few days under our belts for the New Year, things are falling in place.

Like clockwork, the weather plummeted to arctic chills just as our eagle-watching advertising hit the waves of television, print and digital and beyond. Our feathered friends have returned with a frenzy and just in time for the Alton-Audubon Eagle Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. This event signals the official start to the eagle season, which thanks to Mother Nature is already in full swing. Over the past week, we’ve had visitors flock in with stories of sightings along the Meeting of the Great Rivers — many seeing nearly 20, with a lot of young eagles out as well. One tree near Grafton had five eagles perched riverside.

So, don’t miss out while we have this cold spell. Step out to enjoy the eagles. Also, try your hand at some fun ice games this Saturday at the Alton Visitor Center for the Eagle Fest. We have live eagles and shuttle tours each Saturday in January and ways for you to become an official eagle watcher with a free t-shirt! The eagle season is supported by sponsors like Liberty Bank, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery and Alton Memorial Hospital. Check out all the eagle-watching adventures that run the gamut at VisitAlton.com/Eagles.

January also ushers in the ever popular Alton Restaurant Week on Jan. 19-28. There are no tickets to buy, or even reservations needed. Just show up at our participating restaurants for the specials priced at $10 for lunch or $25 for dinner. Some of the deals are great, but more importantly the food is phenomenal. We will be hosting the free glass giveaway, commemorating the 100th anniversary of Robert Wadlow’s birth! Just bring a receipt in from the participating restaurants during this campaign. The menus are flowing in, so plan your dining out adventure at AltonRestaurantWeek.com.

Finally, there has been a lot of buzz about the Small Business Revolution - Main Street Team selecting Alton as a finalist in the upcoming season. All Alton small businesses should get on the bandwagon and tell their stories on social media about their place and why Alton is so special, using the hashtag #MyAlton. Also, there is a planned Small Business Revolution - Main Street open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at Old Bakery Beer Company. Please come meet the producers, hosts and team of the show and tell them your story as to why Alton should be their focus for the 2018 season! Their team is traveling to all 10 cities over the next month and will announce their top five for a public vote. Fingers crossed that Alton’s business community shows up and dazzles the team for a chance to win the grand prize of being the spotlight of the show and a $500,000 investment for Alton’s small business community.

So much to do already in the New Year! Here’s to a great first month for us all. Check out all the possibilities this month at VisitAlton.com.

Stawar is president and CEO of the CVB, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Jersey and Calhoun counties.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter