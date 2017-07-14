Tourism Today and Tomorrow: July 14, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: This monthly column provided by the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau discusses tourism events on the horizon.

Summer is in full swing. Visitors are arriving on cue to support our entire region!

Right now we are in the throes of All Star Restaurant Week, featuring the delightful tastes of some of our best flavors of the great rivers restaurateurs. This event will run through this weekend, Sunday, July 16, with great specials and offers to be found at AltonRestaurantWeek.com.

And believe it or not, I just did the math and my sons will be back in the schoolroom in just one month! We’re gearing up for another robust campaign to get more families to our region through Kid’cation, which will run July 28 through Aug. 7. We have lots of great promotions ready to be used so you can enjoy all the family fun this region has to offer. In addition, we have a lot of special events lined up to support 10 days of family fun and excitement. Check out the great deals and events at VisitAlton.com/kidcation.

And peach season is in full swing, with lots of varieties being offered throughout roadside stands, farmers markets and orchards, especially in Calhoun County. Also, a visitor favorite is on tap for this Saturday, July 15, as Archeology Day offers fascinating history with fun hands-on activities and exhibits at the Center for American Archeology in Kampsville. You will not want to miss this one!

July is one hot and exciting month for us all. We are excited to have a budget to support tourism growth in our region through the state and our local municipalities. We believe this July will be record-breaking and we anticipate that trend to continue for our entire region. Don’t forget about the many great live music events, especially Air Supply on July 23 and Better Than Ezra in August rocking the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. Check out all the fun at EnjoyAlton.com.

Stawar is president and CEO of the CVB, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Jersey and Calhoun counties.

