Tourism Today and Tomorrow: June 16, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a monthly column provided by the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau that discusses the tourism events on the horizon.

Just on cue, or maybe even a bit early, the traditional hot summer season has arrived. While the thermometer gets high, there are still many, many cool times to enjoy as one of our busiest tourism months begins.

We care about tourism and our communities and we work the best we can to drive visitors throughout our entire region, all around the Meeting of the Great Rivers. This pre-summer season we have been very busy with many razor-sharp focused campaigns that are sure to deliver new visitors to our region.

Currently, we have a series of adventure travel ads running on television stations throughout mid and central Illinois, including Bloomington, Champaign, Decatur, Springfield, Peoria and more. In a few of these markets, we also have some separate ads running on adventure travel and also one-minute segments highlighting the Alton Amphitheater, Alton Little Theater, Raging Rivers, Hakuna Matata, and the zipline. We really have evolved as an adventure destination! This year, we have new offerings at Pere Marquette State Park with the rappelling lines into the bluffs at the park. In addition, we have jet ski rentals and we are working hard to have guided canoe and kayaks back for the region. We are truly a great summer destination.

We are also excited to unveil new videos we created for the Local Legends campaign as well as new video components celebrating our culinary scene, the makers of the region and a planned fall series of videos on our wonderful destination, focused on bringing new people to the region.

We also are now gearing up for the All Star Restaurant Week, which will kick off July 7-16. We expect to hit a home run with visitors and residents alike as we welcome offerings to about 20 locally owned restaurants. Watch for details as they evolve at AltonRestaurantWeek.com. We are also excited to feature a new cartoon-style series free glass giveaway, featuring Lewis and Clark playing baseball.

Finally, we are also gearing up for some great fireworks and fun in Alton, Bethalto, Godfrey, Grafton, Jerseyville and more. The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater is also gearing up for Bikes and BBQ on June 24 that is not to be missed. And you will want to grab the family to head out the Jersey County Fair this July as well. As summer begins, be sure to make your journey through our destination and use EnjoyAlton.com.

Stawar is president and CEO of the CVB, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Jersey and Calhoun counties.

