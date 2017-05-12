Tourism Today and Tomorrow: May 12, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: This monthly column, provided by the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, discusses tourism events on the horizon.

We made it through the Cinco de Mayo celebrations! We made it through the Derby celebrations! Heck, we’ve even made it through the flood celebrations. And thank goodness that last one is back in its banks and part of our flooded past.

But all of the celebrating is not yet finished. Welcome to National Travel and Tourism Week! We’ve been busy promoting our destination all year and this past week we celebrated with the industry and community as we held a Rally 4 Tourism at Argosy Casino with nearly 200 smiling faces shouting on the success and impact of tourism. We also made stops to thank our Tourism Information Centers at Hamel and the displaced Silver Lake center, which is now open in New Baden. We also recently celebrated the industry with Amtrak and Train Day at Chicago Union Station. And we have plans to promote some fun at the St. Louis Convention and Visitor Center’s Be A Tourist In Your Own Backyard event with the St. Louis Cardinals.

No doubt about it, there is a lot of celebrating going on — and for good reason. The Illinois Office of Tourism and Gov. Bruce Rauner proudly released the most recent numbers for Illinois travel and tourism from 2016. And the numbers are strong. Some 110 million people visited Illinois in 2016, up 1 million from 2015. These domestic travelers spent $351.1 billion and supported 302,000 jobs in the state. In fact, 20,000 new tourism-related jobs were created in Illinois over the past two years. Tourism means business and jobs.

We’re coming off the heels of eagle season and our visitation was much higher this year, thanks to Mother Nature and the quality promotion of your CVB. In fact, eagle watchers spent more than $2 million in the Meeting of the Great Rivers region this past season alone. Pretty incredible!

And now we get to continue writing upon that success as we welcome the summer season. Hopefully this is the last flood Mother Nature deals us this year and we can grow the industry to record heights. We’re already seeing much higher traffic on our websites and inquiries which will translate into more tourism growth in the coming months.

So there are lots of statistics to celebrate. But let’s take the rest of this week to celebrate the people of the tourism industry. Take some time to stop into that shop, restaurant, attraction or hotel and just say hello to the faces of the industry. Let them know how much you appreciate their dedication and enthusiasm for our region. And, if you need help finding all of these places, you know where to go, VisitAlton.com, of course. Happy Travel and Tourism Week!

Stawar is president and CEO of the CVB, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Jersey and Calhoun counties.

