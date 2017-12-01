Tourism Today and Tomorrow: December 1, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: This monthly column provided by the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau discusses tourism events on the horizon.

The tourism industry is in full holiday mode now, bursting at the seams with holiday office parties, specialty shopping opportunities, friends and families visiting one another and so much more this time of year.

A new element was added that is helping to fill our hotels this weekend with the Midwest Championship Youth Football tournament. Approximately 40 teams, a mix of local and out of the area, will be battling for the win at Gordon Moore Park and the Alton School District Public Stadium this weekend. Hopefully you will see some of the hundreds of people in town for this event and wish them well.

Our holiday events are also brewing up great interest as we gear up for the Elsah Home for the Holidays house tour on Saturday. And, just upstream, Grafton will host its annual Taste of Chocolate event. Out at the Alton High School it will be a maker and crafter’s paradise at the Olde Alton Arts and Craft Fair. And for the lights, the Bethalto Christmas Village is offering many new additions to this growing holiday event. You will not want to miss the Christmas Wonderland at Rock Spring Park each night in Alton, with a great new display this year featuring the village of Bethlehem and a manger scene just as you enter the park.

As we begin that peek toward New Year’s Eve, there are plenty of options to consider for celebrating the old and new. We will have many great New Year’s celebrations at places like Bowl Haven, Bluff City Grill, Argosy Casino and more! Your best bet is to overnight with our hotels and party together safely. Whether you are looking at a guesthouse getaway with just a couple friends or you want to dance the night away, our region has it all. Pere Marquette Lodge will offer its great New Year’s Eve package with food, music and more. Best Western Premiere in Alton will be mixing it up a bit this year with a New Year’s Eve dance party featuring a great funky dance band from St. Louis where you can dance the year away. If these options interest you at all, please book now as they are all sure to fill up over the next couple of weeks!

So take a deep breath and be ready for all the excitement on tap in the region over the next few weeks. We certainly have a lot to be excited about for this month and the year ahead! Here’s to a great end to the year and beginning of 2018. Keep posted on New Year’s, Eagle Fun, Restaurant Week and so much more at VisitAlton.com.

Stawar is president and CEO of the CVB, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Jersey and Calhoun counties.

