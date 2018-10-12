Tourism with an expanded lens

Brett Stawar

EDITOR’S NOTE: This monthly column, provided by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, discusses tourism events on the horizon.

A new era for tourism promotion continues to evolve and come to life! We have been working hard to incorporate the new site that will elevate Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Calhoun counties. That site launched this week at RiversandRoutes.com. We also launched new social channels to support this site on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. So be sure to follow us @riversandroutes on the respective channels.

This expansion is in addition to the supporting brand of the Meeting of the Great Rivers, all around Alton, Illinois, and all of our work on social and the website VisitAlton.com. The beauty of this expansion is that we can now work together to tie in the experiences on Route 66, the Great River Road, Looking for Lincoln National Heritage Area, National Road in Illinois and all of our cities and attractions. As you might recall, this will connect us with Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, the Gateway Convention Center and the cities of Collinsville, Glen Carbon, Edwardsville and Macoupin County. We will be able to collaborate on more initiatives and wave our flag higher for the rest of the world to see.

We have already started that joint promotion as we look into the fall season. New digital strategies are in place to drive traffic to our new site and connect with our existing brands.

And, just in case you were wondering, the existing brands haven’t stopped. Those will continue to be a resource for niche travel within the Rivers and Routes system. It is a new day and era for tourism in this region, one that is sure to pay great dividends to us all who live in this region.

So, as we look down those rivers and routes just a bit, we begin to see new trails forming with new promotions. These will have stronger appeal and reach new audiences. We will begin to see new print materials, visitor guides, and visitors arriving in our destination. The time for the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau has arrived. Join us for the ride of a lifetime.

Stawar is president and CEO of the Tourism Bureau, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Calhoun counties.

