Tracking Trump’s lies

If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.

In a letter to the editor, June 22 AdVantage, Chuck Hanfelder accuses liberals of using this rhetoric to tell lies. True, Vladimir Lenin said something similar, but if Mr. Hanfelder would himself check the facts he would see that statement was widely attributed to Joseph Goebbels, who was Hitler’s propaganda minister. A Nazi — you know Nazis, right-wing Nazis. You know, Chuck, “good Nazis,” who marched behind Nazi flags at Charlottesville. Nazis, who started World War II. Nazis, who murdered over 6 million men, women, and children. Nazis, who shut down the free press in Germany because only state-sponsored news was not “fake” news.

And speaking of lying, it has been documented that Trump has told over 6,000 lies since he took office. If anyone who is reading this doesn’t believe it, just Google “how many lies has Trump told?” Go there and check out the commander in thief. When it comes to lying, Trump is in a class all by himself! Now go back to your job, Chuck.

Wilbur Howell

Wood River