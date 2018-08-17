Treasured tradition

secret diner new logo

Since 1937, this restaurant has been a staple in this western Madison County community.

Driving out of town into the country, you’ll come across this treasure alongside the road. It’s not far from the interstate for easy access, too.

A large parking lot sits beside the building and also wraps around behind it. Don’t be surprised if the lot is close to capacity with the popularity of this place.

Once you find a spot, you’ll have to walk up the stairs to the entrance. After entering, you’ll first see the hostess station. Directly behind it is a secluded bar in a separate room. Look to the right and you’ll find a small room for private parties down a short hallway. The bathrooms also are right outside of that room.

To the left of the hostess station is the large open dining area with plenty of tables and booths for patrons, and it gets pretty packed. I visited for lunch on a weekday recently with a friend and we had to wait about 10 minutes to be seated.

There is another smaller, more intimate dining room in the back of the restaurant. Another hallway winds back around to it. Unfortunately, it is not usually used for the lunchtime crowd.

The carpet and furnishings of this place are dated from their many years in business, but even with that it maintains a classy ambiance.

Of course, the hefty and excellent menu is the most important piece of aesthetics in this joint, and it doesn’t disappoint.

Once we were seated, we were immediately greeted with glasses of water and a basket of white bread with butter and crackers.

My dining companion and I both went with the lunch special on our visit. It included a three-piece fried chicken entrée with a side, a salad and a piece of carrot cake for dessert.

It all starts with their salad. I ordered the dinner salad with the house dressing, called Roman. It’s a Caesar style and so incredibly creamy that it makes everything else pop in flavor. It’s definitely one of the signatures here. The Roman dressing is the way to go every time.

The chicken here is also very popular and a longtime staple. Our orders came with a leg, thigh and breast and all served GBD (golden, brown, delicious). It has a classic down home taste, like something mom used to make. It can get a little greasy, but the rich taste of the breading and the tender and piping hot chicken inside make up for that.

These pieces of chicken are huge, too. With the size of the breast I received, I thought it might be held over from some giant, prehistoric creature like the Piasa Bird rather than your run-of-the-mill chicken.

As for my side, I went with French fries, which were thicker cut with a slight crunch on the outside. They were very tender and potatoey inside. My only complaint was they were a little overly salted, in my opinion. A little salt goes a long way for me.

Finally came the carrot cake. I wouldn’t call this my favorite dessert, but I’ve always been OK with carrot cake. I must say it’s pretty good here: the icing is really creamy and the cake is moist and rich in flavor. I was definitely satisfied.

The only main difference between my order and my dinner mate’s was his choice of broccoli. I’m usually hesitant ordering things like broccoli and cauliflower — which they also offer — at restaurants because a lot of times they’re too stalky and crunchy. I like these veggies melt-in-your-mouth tender and my friend said that’s exactly how this broccoli was prepared, so I applaud this place.

The homemade gargantuan toasted ravioli is also a star here and definitely worth a try. Some other great tries include homemade onion rings, one of their great pastas like the baked lasagna, tortellini or the chicken parmigiana. On the chicken portion of the menu you can also get stuff like gizzards, liver and giblets, if you’re into that type of stuff.

Steaks and seafood also inhabit the menu. Get an all-time surf and turf classic with an 8-ounce filet and a rock lobster tail. It sells at market price.

The 16-ounce deluxe moon burger is another pretty stellar option here.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - four stars

Food - five stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this old-school fine dining restaurant in western Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re right!

Castelli’s Restaurant at 255, 3400 Fosterburg Road in Alton