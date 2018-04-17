Trump keeps promises

Many reporters and Hollywood celebrities attack President Trump. Let’s look at Trump’s record. Unlike many politicians, Trump keeps his campaign promises.

Promise: Make America Work Again

1. Unemployment is 4.1 percent — the lowest in 17 years! More Americans work now than at any time in history.

2. Trump enacted steel and aluminum tariffs. Immediately afterward, Granite City Steel called 500 union workers back.

3. Cut personal income taxes and increased the dependents deduction by $2,000 a child.

4. Trump approved the Keystone XL Pipeline, creating 40,000 jobs. He opened the Arctic and Gulf of Mexico to oil exploration, thus ensuring energy independence. Drill, baby, drill.

5. Unleashed business from cumbersome regulations.

6. Cut corporate taxes to 21 percent, leading to investment and greater employment.

7. Eliminated “Obamacare” mandate.

Promise: Make America Safe Again

1. Trump’s hard sanctions and tough resolve brings the North Korean dictator to the negotiating table.

2. Directed law enforcement to arrest and deport MS-13 gang members.

3. Enforcement of immigration laws stems the tide of criminals and terrorists from abroad.

4. Trump modernizes America’s military and aging nuclear deterrents.

5. Confirmed Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and added an additional 12 “constitutionalist” appellate judges, which will support our Bill of Rights.

6. Support of steel, coal, and oil industries made America energy self-sufficient.

7. Directed destruction of Syrian chemical weapon targets, hurting Syria’s capability to murder innocents.

8. Expelled 60 Russian diplomats for meddling in America’s election.

Philip W. Chapman

Highland