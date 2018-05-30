Trump takes credit for inherited economy

A recent letter from Philip Chapman says Trump keeps his promises but, in the long run, most of his promises are short-sighted and others — think Trump-GOP tax cuts — are disastrously expensive at best; all of which makes the callback of 500 workers to Granite City Steel, and other places, very costly. Moreover, layoffs continue as an April 12 cheatsheet.com article reported that “These Companies Started Laying Off Employees Right After Taking Trump’s Tax Cuts.”

Looking past Trump slogans, we see that Trump’s new debt, added to existing debt created by the tax cuts of Presidents Reagan and G.W. Bush — $11.6 trillion accrued interest from 1981-2017 (treasurydirect.gov) — continues America’s dependence on foreign buyers of American treasuries, including the Chinese, all of which makes America dependent on the benevolence of foreigners and does not “Make America Safe Again.”

Mr. Chapman gives credit to Trump for an unemployment rate of 4.1 percent; however, that credit is misplaced, according to the Jan. 11, 2017, Wall Street Journal article, “As Crisis That Vexed Obama Fades, Trump Will Benefit,” which says, “Ironically, Mr. Obama steps down as the recovery from that crisis is largely complete, which could leave Mr. Trump to preside over the longest expansion since World War II.” When Bush left office Jan. 20, 2009, the unemployment rate was 7.8 percent and climbing, but in 2010 it began to decline each year until it reached 4.8 percent by January 2017.

Thus, the Obama administration presided over reduced unemployment without issuing tax cuts to the wealthy.

Barney Murrell

Bethalto