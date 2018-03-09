Turning up gold!

Lately, we have had the luck of the Irish on our side here!

With lots of big wins for our region, from the small business revolution to the new and exciting economic development in Jerseyville, it is simply incredible how this year has begun for us all … and we all wanted that revolution!

For that revolution to become a serious win for our region, we all need to take it upon ourselves to use this momentum to make things better. We can each do something, whether that is sprucing up your yard or even just shopping locally. Actually, this entire month you can do some great things by Dining Out for Gordon Moore each Tuesday in March. Ten percent of sales from participating restaurants will be given back to the parks. Each Tuesday, three separate restaurants in the region will give back to the improvements at Gordon Moore. Check out all of the options for dining out for a cause.

Many of our spirited places have banded together to support St. Patrick’s Day. Please join in on the Irish fun and follow the rainbow to a pot of golden fun! Argosy Casino is the beginning part of the shuttle that will take you all around town to 14 participating fun spots! Also, State Street will be closed to welcome the band Irish Xiles for some more Irish fun. All of this happens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 17. Make your plans now to enjoy great food, music, drink specials and more!

I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge a huge win by your CVB. We brought home gold from the Illinois Governor’s Conference of Travel and Tourism with the best Visitor Publication in the state. This honor is for our current Visitor Guide that the staff put together under the leadership of Stephanie Tate. It’s an incredible guide that walks visitors through all there is to see and do in the Meeting of the Great Rivers, all under the theme of authentic adventures.

So, if we want to keep this momentum going and make this the most historic revolution for our region, it will be up to each of us to do what we can to make a difference, remain positive and support one another. We have so “got this!”

Stawar is president and CEO of the CVB, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Jersey and Calhoun counties.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter