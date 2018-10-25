United Way donations help your neighbors

letter to editor stock image

An open letter to the Granite City area communities:

The Tri-Cities United Way Campaign is well underway. We held our campaign kick-off breakfast on Sept. 7 and announced that our local campaign goal is $500,000. This is an increase over last year and is a goal we are confident will be attained. But we need the help of the Granite City, Madison, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach, and Venice communities to help make this a successful campaign.

The last four years have been very challenging for the Granite City area and surrounding communities. Many of our residents were out of work. Too many of our small businesses, the foundation of our community, made the tough decision to close. Our local government and school districts have struggled to make ends meet (and still are). During this time, we had a great deal of people hurting and needing help. Many of the agencies that are supported by United Way were there when our neighbors needed help. Whether it was food pantries, shelters, alternative education centers, treating mental illness, helping young mothers care for their babies, or providing resources for many other needs ... these United Way agencies stepped up to the plate and provided critical help for those who needed it. The people they served were not looking for a handout — they needed a helping hand during a tough time.

The spirit of this community did not break during this difficult time. There is renewed optimism in the community and people are getting back to work. Because of this, I am confident small businesses will once again thrive in the area. We are reawakening the pride that we all should have if we live or do business here in Granite City, Madison and Pontoon Beach. Part of this area’s history is the strong sense of giving back.

Now I am asking all businesses, large and small, community leaders and neighbors to once again support an organization that prides itself on keeping as much of the money raised in the local community. Giving to the United Way helps these local agencies continue to do important and critical work for our communities. Your support of United Way helps nearly two dozen agencies that serve people in the Granite City and surrounding areas; organizations like Coordinated Youth and Human Services, Good Samaritan Home, Joe W. Roberts Youth Club, and Tri-Cities Association for Handicapped.

Please consider making a gift to the campaign at HelpingPeople.org. If your company would like to get more involved with United Way, contact (618) 877-6780.

As this year’s campaign chair, I am honored to serve our community and lead this year’s effort.

Rob Schwartz