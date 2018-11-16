"Vehicle harmony" sounds wrong note?

Geer Box

“He said, ‘Son, you’re gonna drive me to drinkin’ if ya don’t stop drivin’ that hot rod Lincoln!’” Whether it’s Johnny Bond in 1960 or Commander Cody in 1972, the “story of that hot rod race where the Fords and Lincolns were settin’ the pace” is a staple on oldies stations and at classic car shows everywhere.

But viola, violin and xylophone? That sounds more like the Detroit Symphony. And it is, according to the Lincoln Motor Company. The new Aviator SUV, to be launched in Los Angeles on Nov. 28, is replacing the usual chimes and ringtones for open doors and unfastened seat belts.

In the late ‘60s, obnoxious buzzers reminded you to remove the key from the ignition switch. In 1981, the Nissan Maxima introduced the first voice alerts. A little plastic record, as in a See ‘n Say toy, warned you “your key is in the ignition.’ (Someone actually tore a Maxima apart years ago to find out.)

Later, Chrysler developed an electronic voice with the pear-shaped tones of a Speak & Spell. It shared such irritating news as “Your oil pressure is critical. Engine damage may occur.” And the “new generation of Oldsmobile” added a new generation of nagging to its 1986 Toronado Trofeo, with long-winded warnings about driving with, say, a faulty alternator. Harry Belafonte once sang “This Oldsmobile not like your father’s.” Indeed. This Oldsmobile more like your lawyer’s.

The Lincoln website calls their signals “distinct musical alerts for about 25 features in the vehicle,” performed by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Says Lincoln design director David Woodhouse, “This feature represents the true vision of the brand.”

How’d this happen? Jennifer Prescott, supervisor of vehicle harmony for Lincoln — and that IS her job title — decided on a whim to email the symphony. And they loved it. “I truly thought they’d think I was crazy, but we wanted to make sure every detail in this vehicle was perfect,” she says.

I admit the monotonous “ding, ding, ding” of my Chevy Cruze is useful when the door (or hood or trunk) is open, when I forget to buckle up, or when I leave the turn signal on too long. But how many ways can you mix violin, viola and xylophone to cover more than two dozen features?

How about the “evil hiss” of Charlie Daniels’ violins when your crash avoidance system kicks in? “Plink, Plank, Plunk,” to alert you that you’re out of windshield washer fluid? Or Pachabel’s Canon in D to soothe restless children in the second- and third-row seats? The theme to the movie “Ordinary People” is still used today at many weddings to relax everyone before the couple says “I do.” (Wait: Someone has to stay alert behind the wheel.)

Vehicle harmony? Hip-hop sounds for a Chrysler 300. Bob Seger for a Silverado. Lee Greenwood for an F-150. “Route 66” for a Corvette. “Hot Rod Lincoln” for the 2019 Aviator? ... Nah. Won’t happen.

