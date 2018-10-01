Vote “yes” to abolish Madison County recorder’s position

letter to editor stock image

The fall ballot includes a binding referendum to abolish the position of Madison County recorder. If passed, elimination of the recorder’s position will streamline government and save taxpayers approximately $1.4 million over a decade.

The referendum reads: “Shall the Office of the Madison County Recorder of Deeds be eliminated and all duties and responsibilities of the Madison County Recorder of Deeds be transferred to, and assumed by the Office of the Madison County Clerk by December 7, 2020?” (yes or no)

I hope you’ll vote “yes.” First, consolidation will result in no loss in services. Few of Illinois’ 102 counties have a separately elected recorder of deeds. The county clerk now fulfills both roles. The following may prove an interesting fact. Cook County, which many observe loves bloated bureaucracy, voted in 2016 to eliminate the recorder of deeds position.

Consolidation will save tax dollars. Estimates indicate merging the two offices would save taxpayers well over $1 million over a 10-year period. Because the recorder’s salary and benefits package is estimated to be about $140,000 a year, elimination will save at least $1.4 million over a decade. Government exists to provide services in the most cost-effective manner, not to feed bloated bureaucracy. Voters have a chance to eliminate an expensive position no longer needed.

Vote “yes” to abolish the recorder of deeds position to streamline government and to save taxpayer dollars.

Philip W. Chapman

Highland