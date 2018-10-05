Way of the gator

secret diner new logo

If you like seafood and Cajun-creole food, then my latest stop is definitely worth a try.

This central Madison County joint has been around for a few years and sits a little off the beaten path. There is a small plaza with several other restaurants and businesses sharing the space. It’s not far from the busiest road through the community.

This place is the biggest restaurant in the lot. You’ll see the name in big lettering out front, and with statues of Jake and Elwood Blues sitting on benches, it makes it stand out.

When you walk in, you’ll first see a large saltwater fish tank next to the hostess station. To the left of the fish tank is a bar that stretches along the front wall with stools available for seating.

The dining area is pretty open and large. There’s a sprinkling of tables near the bar with a partition separating them from the larger square dining area. Lots of Southern and Cajun-themed stuff hangs on the walls, matching the restaurant’s theme.

With themed nights like Crabby Mondays and N’awlins Thursdays, to name a couple, how can you go wrong?

My dining companion and I visited on a Saturday evening and sat against the outside wall, opposite from the bar.

There are plenty of drink options; I just wasn’t in the mood for any on my visit. The craft beer selection is OK, but they also offer wine and several quirky specialty drinks. They even have rotating daily drink specials for $3 with choices like margaritas, bloody marys, and hurricanes.

My visit was all about the food, and I was ready to dig in. I started my meal with an appetizer of gator bites. That’s right: you can get alligator here.

If you haven’t had it before, it’s great when it’s cooked right. It’s super meaty with a slight fishy taste, but not much. It has a consistency similar to chicken. It can become rubbery if it’s not tenderized enough.

On my recent visit here, it was about half and half rubbery to tender. This is a regular order for me here and I’ve never had to deal with toughness with the gator bites on previous visits. They are deep fried in a cornmeal breading, which adds to the experience with its great sweet flavor blast. It’s also mixed with a little bit of Cajun seasoning and accompanied with a cup of Cajun ranch for dipping, which add a tingling of spices.

It was a great starter for my main course of shrimp and grits, accompanied by a cornbread muffin.

The shrimp and grits were delivered in an enormous bowl, resembling more of a trough. It was heaping with plump shrimp, fat slices of andouille sausage, crumbled bacon and garnished with chopped tomatoes and onions, which they call a mild Cajun tomato gravy. It all sat on a bed of cheesy stone-ground grits.

Grits are aptly named because of their texture. Taste-wise they are pretty bland if they aren’t gussied up. Luckily, here they are enhanced with wonderful cheddar cheese flavors. When you add in the saltiness and meatiness of the bacon and sausage and the rich flavor from the shrimp, you’ve got a winner.

I also really enjoyed the nice touch from the tomato and onions. The whole entrée had a sweet, salty, spicy and overall hearty flavor. It was super-filling, too. I ended up taking nearly half of the order home with me.

My dining companion went with the cornmeal breaded catfish, accompanied with French fries and coleslaw. He was satisfied. The fish came in giant filets and offered that same sweet and rich flavor from the breading as our gator bites.

Some other cool options here include calamari, crab cakes, a lobster roll, mahi mahi sandwich, crawfish and okra gumbo, jambalaya, fried oysters, blackened shrimp alfredo, Parmesan-crusted grouper and seafood tacos.

Any idea of the name of this seafood and Cajun joint in central Madison County? Scroll down to see if you are right!

ANSWER: Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill, 215 Harvard Drive in Edwardsville

