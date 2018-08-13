Weighing the options for county's youth detention facility

letter to editor stock image

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 59 by Philip W. Chapman, County Board District 3 representative.

Judiciary Committee

Detention Center: After a period of neglect by the previous administration, the Detention Center needs repair. Many thanks to Chairman (Mike) Walters, who responded to my requests for a special meeting to discuss this.

We met on Aug. 8. Facilities Director Rob Schmidt reported the most cost-effective route would be to repair the Detention Center for approximately $935,000. I agree with his assessment. Other options include (1) outsourcing care or (2) building a new Detention Center. These later options don’t seem the best choices for our county.

Outsourcing care: Initial estimates for outsourcing care seem expensive. Given Detention Center populations, the housing would cost about $980,000 per year. This number does not include the cost in manpower, salaries, gas, and vehicle depreciation taking youths to other counties. Other costs include the cost to our Public Defender’s Office associated with lost man hours due to travel to out-of-county facilities to fulfill statutory requirements. Transport may also entail additional dangers to staff associated with potential escape attempts. “Outsourcing care for at-risk youth” will mean we will not be in control of rehabilitation and may involve hardship for families wishing to visit their incarcerated loved one elsewhere.

Building a new facility: Estimates indicate this would not be cost-effective. Initial estimates from one concern indicated it might cost $75,000 per cell. However, real-world estimates from detention centers recently built in Ohio (according to the new Americans with Disabilities Act and correctional standards) cost $235,000 per cell. A 25-bed facility in Ohio cost taxpayers well over $6 million. A similar facility in Madison County would probably cost the same, and this does not include the cost of procuring new land for the project.

Conclusion: Repair of the current facility seems the best option. It is cost-effective while placing the least amount of stress upon the county support system and inmate families. Furthermore, Madison County will provide a rehabilitation program for troubled youths. We will be taking care of our own.

Food for thought: If citizens didn’t vote to take out bonds to build a costly new jail, then why would board members vote to build a new $6 million Detention Center? The current one can be repaired at a fraction of the cost.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3

A strong showing from Trump’s supporters

Your coverage of President Trump’s visit to Granite City was interesting. You gave lots of interesting facts. In an effort to be fair, you covered both the pro-Trumpers and the protesters. You gave them equal coverage.

A reader would assume that there was an equal number in these two groups. That was not the case. Pro-Trumpers lined the streets for block after block and waited for hours just to see the president’s motorcade. The protesters met in a very small park. Remember, (crowd) size matters.

Carol B. Harmon

Riverbend area

It’s all debt in the end

Again, I do not understand the distinction Barney Mueller draws between debt and accrued interest on that debt. It all has to be repaid by us taxpayers. Some politician said national debt is not so important, as it is only money we owe ourselves. Not true today, because we yearly buy some $700 billion more from other countries than we sell them. They have our money to then buy U.S. treasury bonds, so we are indeed indebted to them, not to ourselves alone — for debt and accrued debt if you will. And both parties are guilty. Trump’s current budget is $125 billion more than the last budget (which he inherited) and was itself in deficit; however, Congress just spent $135 billion more this same year. So who is to blame? This, Barney, is accrual and is insane spending, and both parties are to blame.

To our good, Trump’s economy is growing rapidly and interest rates are climbing, so the Fed 2 1/2 percent cheap money is gone. It will cost us trillions more dollars to finance our future national debt. I saw today Turkey will pay 20 percent on their sovereign bonds, an economically unsustainable interest. They and Argentina’s coming bankruptcy are examples for all our upcoming Democrat socialists to ponder. But the allure they offer young people for free college today does not teach the failures of socialism. Socialism’s history is an evil that reeks of murder of millions of people.

I really cannot argue statistics with Barney Mueller. He can draw on more numbers to rather overwhelm me insofar as arguing numbers. Admittedly, I draw from recall, which lacks precision. But you have to be very careful using statistics because the field being measured depends upon where and how data is collected. Engineers learn from experimental data to beware of a “lurking variable.”

Example: One in every four people suffers some kind of mental illness. So check three friends. If they are OK, then it is you.

Ron Jones

Alton

What happens after the pool is gone?

This letter is about the pool demolition in the Wood River area.

My husband and I were thinking that after the pool is gone, maybe there could be a larger play area for children like a basketball court, an area with lots of swings and a merry-go-round like they have at schools. Maybe also some slides — one slide for toddlers and a larger one for older children. It would keep the children busy, as well as allowing them to enjoy their time there.

Beverly Vaughn

Wood River

