Weirdness in the water

“The Shape of Water” received 13 Academy Awards nominations and has been redistributed for audiences, so I thought I would review the film.

This is not a film for everyone; it is a strange fantasy love story that is off the beaten path.

At a top-secret research facility in the 1950s, a lonely janitor, who is unable to talk, forms a unique relationship with a fish-like creature captured in the Amazon River in South America. The beast is being held in captivity and the scientists want to kill it and perform an autopsy to see what makes it tick.

It has an outstanding cast. Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins stars as the mute janitor, Elisa. Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer plays Elisa’s friend and fellow janitor, Zelda. Academy Award nominee Richard Jenkins is Elisa’s neighbor, Giles, who can communicate with Elisa. Michael Shannon is the villainous lab director who wants to kill the beast.

Sally Hawkins, known for her roles in “Paddington Bear” and “Maudie,” is able to communicate to the audiences without ever uttering a word. She is an incredible actress with a chameleon-like ability to morph into a variety of characters.

“The Shape of Water” is basically a beauty and the beast type of film. Guillermo Del Toro won a Golden Globe for directing the film. The original story is by Del Toro and he wrote the script with Academy Award nominee Vanessa Taylor, known for her work on the television show “Game of Thrones.”

This is a very weird film, and you are either going to love it or hate it. Most film critics I saw this with loved “The Shape of Water.” I read the synopsis about the film (which I rarely do) and I thought, “I really didn’t want to go to this film.” I was pleasantly surprised. Even though the story is very offbeat, I enjoyed it. It is well-acted, well-written, and well-directed.

Make a note, there are some graphic scenes, so this is not a film for children.

“The Shape of Water” is showing at the Tivoli and Marcus Ronnie’s Cinema in St. Louis.

4 1/2 stars, rated R

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter