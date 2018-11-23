secret diner new logo

My latest stop took me to a Western-themed saloon right on the main street through this western Madison County town, and it doesn’t disappoint.

There is parking out front and along the side of the building. There’s a giant island bar in the middle of the patio with plenty of stools. We ponied up to the bar to get a look at what this establishment had to offer. There are plenty of tables spread throughout the patio area for patrons, too.

There is actually more seating outside than inside, where you’ll find another small bar and more table seating.

The outside bar includes a large selection of great craft beers on draft along with plenty of liquor options to wet your whistle.

There are several TVs hanging around the bar, featuring sports for patrons’ entertainment. A small enclosed room with video slots is featured next to the bar on the patio, too.

I was stoked when I got my hands on a menu because there was plenty to choose from. They offer items anywhere from strip steak, prime rib, sirloin and smoked ribs to burgers, chicken and pasta and plenty of sandwich options.

I started with a pretty unusual appetizer option — fried crawfish. It resembled fried clam strips and was similar in taste. Accompanied with a container of cocktail sauce, it was a good starter. The crawfish was fried golden brown and tender. I preferred to eat it without the sauce because it allowed the crawfish’s hearty taste to shine. The cocktail sauce had a pretty overpowering flavor.

For my main course, I ordered blackened chicken breast, accompanied by a side salad, garlic smashed potatoes and garlic bread.

I got poppyseed dressing on my salad, which offered a sweet flavor blast. I also liked the use of provel cheese on the salad and the huge slice of tomato on it.

When the chicken arrived, it was a plump breast with a plethora of blackening spice on it. The chicken was extremely tender and had a fantastic taste, but surprisingly no spice kick of any kind. I’ve really become a fan of blackening spice and this was definitely a good dish — nice and moist from the seasoning.

The garlic smashed potatoes were pretty good, too. Red potatoes were used for it and it wasn’t overly garlicky. What I did love most is the potatoes were still a little chunky — hence the moniker smashed potatoes, rather than mashed.

Finally, there were three small slices of garlic bread included, which were sensational.

My friend ordered the turkey club but held the bacon and mayonnaise. It was served on toasted white bread and cut into quarters with lettuce and tomato on it. He ordered house-made chips to go with it and said he enjoyed all of it.

My only complaint is on our visit there was only one server working for inside and out, which was the outside bartender. She did a fantastic job considering but was definitely overworked.

Overall: 4 stars

Cleanliness: 3 1/2 stars

Service: 4 stars

Food: 4 stars

Any idea of the name of this Western-themed restaurant in western Madison County? Scroll down to see if you are right!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Doc Holliday's, 308 W. MacArthur in Cottage Hills