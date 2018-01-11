What's Right, Right Here: January 11, 2018

I’m always talking about What’s Right, Right Here, but in 2016 we began doing something about it.

That year, the chamber established the Shine the Light award, allowing the public to nominate the candidates for this award. When the nominations are closed, it is the public that votes and ultimately determines the winner in each of the three categories (individuals, businesses and organizations). In the past three years, the public has nominated 35 great people it felt were an important element of this community and deserved to be recognized. There is a winner in each category ... however, each of the nominees are recognized and thanked for their contributions at the chamber’s annual meeting and auction.

The first year this project was introduced, our community overwhelmingly came out to vote, with more than 20,000 votes cast for who they thought needed to be highlighted and recognized for their accomplishments. However, there was one complaint — “Why wasn’t this person or that organization nominated?” Well, simply because no one nominated them.

This campaign gave our community a voice, an opportunity to say what and who they think is making a difference in our lives and/or making an impact on our community. The public has also shown great interest in repeating the community campaign and chamber Board of Directors members are in total agreement. So, 2018 will be our third year. Again this year, there will be the three categories — individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Starting Jan. 15, residents can begin nominating the person, business or organization they would like to be recognized at the 2018 event.

The Chamber of Commerce is inviting you, the public, in our service area of Granite City, Madison, Venice, Pontoon Beach and Mitchell, to make that nomination you feel needs to be recognized for unselfish acts. Or, it could be a business or a service that is making a difference in our area and increasing the quality of life in our community. (This should not be a one-time act, event or program.)

Nominations can be made beginning Jan. 15, and the chamber will stop accepting nominations on May 31, 2018. The entire community will then be able to start casting their votes on June 11, 2018, with the voting period closing in mid-September. You will be able to vote for your favorites by email (chamber@chamberswmc.org) to the chamber office, or on ballots that will be available online and at the chamber office (3600 Nameoki Road, Granite City). The list of nominees will be published on our website, Facebook and, of course, in AdVantage News.

The nomination must include a short paragraph explaining what the organization or the individual has contributed to the area as well as a recent picture. The nomination must also contain contact information on the nominee, as well as information on the person making the nomination (name, address, contact phone numbers). Please be aware, if all of this information is not included with the nomination, it will be eliminated from the program. We also need to know if we have your permission to reveal that it was you who made the nomination.

Every individual, business and organization will be recognized in the printed program, but the person with the highest vote count in each category will recognized as part of the evening program during the Chamber of Commerce’s 78th Annual Meeting.

Your nomination must contain:

1. Name of person, organization or business

2. Address and phone number

3. Contact person

4. A short paragraph explaining what they do and why you think they deserve to be recognized

5. The name and contact number of the person making the nomination

Nomination must be in the chamber office before the May 31, 2018, deadline.

Let’s not allow this energy, this passion that has been stirred by the Shine the Light campaign to die — it is time for all of us together to continue pushing, to fuel this momentum, to promote how proud of what we are and who we are. These candidates are your neighbors, our residents, who see that those less-fortunate are taken care of, who provide the arts, who take their personal time to make our streets, roads and parks inviting, and those who help to educate and build our future.

Let’s make this a community-wide positive activity. Let’s talk about the good things, right here! We have them, dozens of them. Let’s “Shine a Light” on them. Let’s thank and recognize those individuals, businesses and organizations that are making a difference in our area and increasing the quality of life for each of us.

This new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book waiting to be written. Let’s write this chapter for our community together, and make it a positive one. Let’s take this new chance by the nap of the neck, recognizing the good and the positive in the community together. Let’s make this a great and happy new year ... all year long!

