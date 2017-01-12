What's Right, Right Here: January 12, 2017

I talk about “What’s Right, Right Here” all the time, but in 2016 we did something about it!

This community nominated 20 great people and organizations it felt were an important element of this community. Each of the following nominees were recognized and thanked at the chamber’s 76th annual Meeting & Auction — Conrad “Babe” Champion, Brenda Whitaker, Church Women United, Dianna Briner, Edward Coulson, Granite City Optimist Club, Joyce Epperson, Knights of Columbus, Melvin Wilmsmeyer, Pat Konzen, Paul Wellhausen and Tom Butts, St. Elizabeth Healthcare Foundation, St. Elizabeth Parish, the National Honor Society of GCHS, Tina Hubert, Tri City Faith in Action Group and United Way.

The area came through and showed up in large numbers to vote, with more than 20,000 votes cast. The three who received the most votes included John Manoogian and the students and staff of the GCHS Fine Arts Department, Pastor Roy Boyer and the Family Tree (TWIGS). The accomplishments of these three great entities were highlighted and recognized.

One thing I did hear was, “Why wasn’t this particular person or organization nominated?”

Simply put, no one nominated them. This campaign gave our community a voice, an opportunity to say what and who they think is making a difference in our lives and/or making an impact on our community.

So we want to make it as easy as we can for you to get involved. The Chamber of Commerce is inviting you, the public in our service area of Granite City, Madison, Venice, Pontoon Beach and Mitchell, to make that nomination that you feel needs to be recognized. Is it a selfless person who works tirelessly for the community while expecting no reward? Is it an organization or a particular program that is making a difference in our area and increasing the quality of life in our community?

Keep in mind we are talking about service without financial compensation or recognition, and something that is more than just a one-time event.

The public has shown great interest in repeating this community campaign for 2017 and the chamber’s Board of Directors is in total agreement … with one simple change. That change is to have categories — one for individuals, one for organizations and one for businesses.

Beginning Jan. 16 and running through May 31, residents can start nominating that person, business or organization they feel should be recognized at the annual chamber meeting in 2017. Then residents can begin casting their votes from June 21 until Aug. 31. Voting can be done through email (chamber@chamberswmc.org), with ballots available on the chamber website, or at the office at 3600 Nameoki Road.

The nomination you submit must include a short paragraph explaining what the organization or the individual has contributed to the area, along with a recent picture. The nomination must also contain the nominee’s contact information, as well as information on the person making the nomination (name, address, phone numbers) or the nomination will be disqualified. Please also let us know if we have permission to reveal it was you who made the nomination.

The list of nominees will be published at chamberswmadisoncounty.com, on the chamber’s Facebook page, and in the pages of AdVantage News.

At the chamber’s annual meeting in October, every individual, business and organization will be recognized in the printed program and the winner of each category will be revealed.

Let’s not allow this energy, this passion that has been stirred by the Shine the Light Campaign to die. It is time for all of us together to continue pushing to fuel this momentum and promote how proud we are of who we are. These candidates are your neighbors, our residents who ensure that those less fortunate are taken care of, provide the arts, take their personal time to make our streets, roads and parks inviting and help to educate and build our future.

Help me to help you get involved. Let’s make this a community-wide, positive activity. Let’s talk about the good things, right here!

This new year stands before us like a chapter in a book, just waiting to be written. Let’s write this chapter for our community together and make it a positive one. Let’s take this new chance by the nape of the neck, recognizing the good and the positive in the community together.

Let’s make this a great and happy new year, all year long.

