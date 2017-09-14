What's Right, Right Here: September 14, 2017

Let’s shine a light again!

I’m always talking about “What’s Right, Right Here,” but in 2016 we did something about it.

This community nominated 20 great people and organizations it felt were an important element of this community. Each of the following nominees was recognized and thanked at the Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County’s 76th annual meeting and auction — Conrad “Babe” Champion, Brenda Whitaker, Church Women United, Dianna Briner, Edward Coulson, Granite City Optimist Club, Joyce Epperson, Knights of Columbus, Melvin Wilmsmeyer, Pat Konzen, Paul Wellhausen and Tom Butts, St. Elizabeth Healthcare Foundation, St. Elizabeth Parish, the National Honor Society of Granite City High School, Tina Hubert, Tri City Faith in Action Group, and United Way.

This community overwhelmingly came out in force, with more than 20,000 votes cast for whom it thought needed to be highlighted at the event. Those three candidates who received the most votes were John Manoogian and the students and staff of the GCHS Fine Arts Department, Pastor Roy Boyer, and the TWIGS organization.

However, there was one complaint — “Why wasn’t such-and-such person or such-and-such organization nominated?” Well, simply put, no one nominated them.

This campaign gave our community a voice, an opportunity to proclaim what and who it thinks is making a difference in our lives and/or is making an impact on our community. The public has also shown great interest in repeating the community campaign for 2017 and the chamber’s Board of Directors were in total agreement with one simple change. That change is to have three distinct categories — one for individuals, one for organizations, and one for business. So, the Board of Directors announced starting Jan. 16 the public started nominating that person, business or organization they would like to be recognized at the 2017 Chamber Annual Meeting.

You can vote until Friday, Sept. 22, so there is no time to lose. If you have not yet voted, you can pick up a ballot at the office (3600 Nameoki Road, No. 202), or we can fax or email one to you. You are welcome to make copies of the ballot and pass them out to your friends; everyone has three votes to cast.

Our community nominated 14 candidates. Each of these individuals, organizations, and businesses are “Shining the Light” on the many positives things in our community each and every day … in their own personal way. To each of them, we say “thank you” for everything you do and give to make our community better for everyone.

In the individual person category, the nominees are Tina Besserman, Willard Bloodworth, Jack Dempsey, Andy Economy, Paul Hellrich, Carolyn Jenkins, and Margaret Holland Pennell. In the organization category, the nominees include the Granite City Optimist Club, Granite City Park District, St. Elizabeth Parish, the CEO Program, and Tri-Cities Knights of Columbus Council No. 10. In the business category, the nominee is Irwin Chapel.

The list of nominees has been posted on our website, on our Facebook page and, of course, in AdVantage News, both in print and online.

At the chamber’s annual meeting on Thursday, Oct. 26, every individual, business and organization will be recognized in the printed program, but the entity with the highest vote count in each category will be recognized as part of the evening program of the Chamber of Commerce’s 77th Annual Meeting.

Let’s not allow this energy, this passion that has been stirred by the Shine the Light Campaign to die. It is time for all of us to continue pushing to fuel this momentum and to promote how proud we are of who we are.

These candidates are your neighbors — the residents who see that those less fortunate are looked after, who provide the arts, who take their personal time to make our streets, roads and parks inviting, and who help to educate and build on the future of the community we all share.

You can help, get involved and vote. Let’s make this a totally positive community activity. Let’s talk about the good things (and we have them, dozens of them … let’s shine a light on them). Let’s thank and recognize those individuals, businesses and organizations that are making a difference in our area and increasing the quality of life for each of us.

Let’s write a new, positive chapter for our community, and let’s write it together.

