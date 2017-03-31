When "cooperate" became a 4-letter word

Bob Dylan certainly did not have one of the more beautiful voices; his face wasn’t much better.

But he was a pretty good poet, as poets of the 1960s go. In one of his “Talkin’ Blues” numbers, he wrote, “I’m a liberal but to a degree, I want everybody to be free, but if you think I’d let Barry Goldwater move in next door … you must think I’m crazy …”

Certainly Bob was a liberal, or “stupid liberal,” as an old classmate constantly says. And lately, the line between liberal and conservative has become more and more well-defined, to the point that partisan politics has brought our country, our state, and even our entire nation to the brink of division not previously seen. And it seems the entire world is laughing at us.

So what has brought us to this lowly state? Partisanship is the culprit and it rears its ugly head daily. The latest fiasco in Washington is really nothing new; it’s just more extreme. Can the members of either party remember what the words “cooperation” and “compromise” mean?

All through history, presidents have had their respective detractors (and certainly, idiosyncrasies). From Teddy Roosevelt, who used his Big Stick theory; to Ike, who played a lot of golf; to Kennedy with his many girlfriends; to Nixon, who shot himself in the foot with Watergate; to Ford, who forgot how to walk; to Clinton, who was morally bankrupt; to W, who started a war in the wrong place; to Obama, who swaggered his way through the Affordable Care Act; and now with the Donald, who has already made some dumb moves, such as accusations of wiretapping that he can’t prove and making enemies of the media.

The one thing all of these men have in common is that they threw (or are throwing) their weight around by means of their respective egos. Yes, government by ego. And now, government by ego has hit an all-time low (not sure if that is an alternative fact or not).

Now, our current president has a whole cadre of sycophant “yes” men and women who are willing to do and say anything to stroke the ego of their boss, who absolutely cannot stand dissension and who totally lacks any semblance of a sense of humor. Who are these people who are speaking for the Donald (and, ultimately, for us)? And from whence comes their respective dialogue?

It all comes from ego rolling down the hill. And until someone starts speaking like a president, it’s not likely to change. Ego is not the only thing that tends to roll downhill.

In two years or less, Mike Pence will be the next president of the United States. At least when that happens, he won’t be just another “yes” man. He’ll look for “yes” men of his own. Maybe.

In a recent article, a New York columnist surmised that it will be totally unnecessary for members of Congress to impeach the Donald. All they have to do is subpoena his tax returns. When it is shown that he has had (and probably still has) business dealings all over the world, and most likely in Russia, he will resign, since he would not want the rest of our country, nor even his staunch supporters, to know what he had been up to.

When I started writing this column, I inadvertently promised NOT to refer to politics or religion in my prose. It only took me three months to break that vow.