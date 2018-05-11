Where do the kids eat?

Today I will be telling you about kids’ favorite restaurants in the Alton area. I interviewed young people at Alton Square and Godfrey Walmart to find out where youth in the Riverbend like to go out to eat.

Olivia, age 10, was shopping at Claire’s when she agreed to be interviewed. Olivia really likes Red Lobster because they have good seafood there, but her favorite food there is the biscuits.

“I like the quality of their food,” she said.

Bryan, age 9, was on the computer at Hayner Library when he agreed to speak to me. His favorite restaurant is Rally’s, and he especially likes their fries.

Jamari was working outside Walmart to raise money for his football team and agreed to answer a few questions. Jamari’s favorite restaurant is Chinese Buffet.

Inside Walmart, I spoke to Lucy, age 12, and Caroline, age 10. They agreed El Mezcal is their favorite restaurant, saying that they have “good food.” Both girls mentioned tacos as a particular favorite.

Personally, I really enjoy Shogun, because of its delicious cheese sticks and fried rice! Also, it has very pretty décor, and the chefs are entertaining and funny.

Doing a quick survey at West Elementary School, restaurants mentioned were Little Mexico, El Mezcal, Decaro’s, Frank’s, and Tony’s.

Nadja Kapetanovich, 11, is in fifth grade at West Elementary School. She loves dance, theater, and Harry Potter. She also loves math and writing and hopes everyone enjoys reading about Alton from a kid’s perspective.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter