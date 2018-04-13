Where it's never Monday

In this southwestern Madison County community, you’ll find a small, unassuming building along a side road where Sunday Funday is alive and flourishing.

Make a turn off a major street in town and you’ll quickly find the white brick building. The name of the place is out front with a couple of beer signs hanging around it.

It’s a typical small town bar. It’s pretty tiny with a couple of high tables, small square tables and stools lining the condensed bar. There is also an island with a few more stools available in the middle of the room and a bench along the wall with round tables in front of it.

There are a couple of pool tables, a dart board and a few poker machines, too, if that suits your fancy. Beer and sports memorabilia adorns the walls, and there’s a big board behind the bar promoting daily drink and food specials.

There is also a covered outdoor area with picnic tables for patrons on nice days. It was heated and comfortable on our visit.

I visited on a Sunday with a couple of friends and enjoyed the experience. We got $12 domestic buckets of beer and 50-cent wings. Like I said, Sunday Funday is a thing here.

We got six Bud Selects in our bucket, averaging out to $2 per brew. There isn’t a craft beer menu, but that’s OK: it’s still fun to relax with a domestic beer once in a while.

As for the wings, we ordered 50 of them for 3 of us. They are served two ways — naked or hot. We went with hot. One of the members of my party is a frequent visitor for the wings and he boasted of their awesomeness.

Just chatting with a regular there, he said the place had the best wings in town, so with all the promotion, I was fired up to check these bad dogs out.

When they arrived, there were both wings and drummies included and they were swimming in sauce with a cup of ranch on the side. They weren’t too hot. There was a nice kick, but what stood out to me was the unbelievable creaminess of the sauce. It popped with flavor and had some sweetness to it.

The chicken was incredibly tender and basically fell off the bone. I kept spinning them in the delectable sauce to get them as saturated as possible.

It was definitely a great wing stop and a perfect Sunday afternoon joint to relax in. My dining companions agreed.

Food is served every day here, but the menu is small. The wings are what they’re known for. Other menu items include a couple of pizza and burger selections and basic bar fare. There are fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, toasted ravioli, fried mushrooms and mini tacos, but I was intrigued by the mini burritos and fried green beans. I’ll have to check them out on my return visit. An appetizer sampler is available for $8, which gives you a nice variety of the starter goodies.

For carry-out orders, there’s a $1 fee per box and it’s cash only here, so make sure to bring some green. You won’t need much though; it’s pretty cheap. And if you’re a chicken wing aficionado, it’s definitely worth the trip.

Any idea of the name of this bar in southwestern Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re right!

Inn Between Tavern, 5200 Maryville Road in Granite City

