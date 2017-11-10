Who killed Johnny Depp?

In this remake of the 1974 movie “Murder on the Orient Express,” we see a star-studded cast, packed with Academy Award winners and nominees. It is one of the most gorgeous movies I have ever seen; the cinematography is simply breathtaking, and I swear I was freezing in my seat from seeing the snow in the film ... that is how this movie draws you in.

In 1934, a lavish train ride unfolds into a stylish and suspenseful mystery. From the novel by Agatha Christie, “Murder on the Orient Express” tells the tale of 13 stranded strangers, any one of whom who may be a murderer, while detective Hercule Poirot races to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

Five-time Academy Award Nominee Kenneth Branagh stars as Hercule Poirot. Branagh, who also directed, carries the film and is looking for a sixth nominee as best actor. Daisey Ridley is Mary, Leslie Odom Jr. is Dr. Arbuthnot, Tom Bateman is Bouc, Josh Gad plays McQueen, Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp is the murder victim, Ratchett. The celebrity cast is rounded out by Academy Award winner Dame Judi Dench as Princess Dragomiroff, Academy Award nominee Michelle Pfeiffer is Caroline, Academy Award winner Penelope Cruz plays Pilar, and Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe plays Gerhard Hardman.

The film was written by Michael Green, based on Christie’s 1934 book. I was not sure if it was the direction, the script, or the fact that I read the book and saw the 1974 version, but the film did tend to drag for me. It didn’t help that I knew going in who the murderer was. It is sort of like seeing “The Sixth Sense” a second time: the surprise disappears. So, for first-time viewers, I think “Murder on the Orient Express” will be an interesting movie as Poirot works through the clues and the red herrings.

As I said, the cinematography is spectacular. In addition, the costume design was stunning; all of the characters were dressed beautifully and their clothes matched the characters’ identities. The sets were dazzling ... the film starts in Jerusalem, then moves to Istanbul. Once on the train, it moves through the Alps in winter.

Academy Award nominee Patrick Doyle’s music was a beautiful backdrop to the action.

With this fabulous cast, I was disappointed Branagh didn’t seem to spend enough time developing each character. With 13 suspects, that would be difficult, but I think Branagh should have paid more attention to the way the 1974 version was filmed; that movie received eight nominations and Ingrid Bergman won for Supporting Actress.

For the sets, cinematography and costumes, “Murder on the Orient Express” needs to be seen on the big screen.

“Murder on the Orient Express” opens this weekend at AMC Showplace Edwardsville and AMC EastgateShowplace 6.

4 stars, PG-13 rated

