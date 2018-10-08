Why I stand for the national anthem

letter to editor stock image

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 65 by Philip W. Chapman, County Board District 3 representative.

As a public official, I attend public events that include playing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” You will never see me take a knee. Recently, athletes have exercised their right to free speech by choosing not to stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner.” I served in the military for nine years defending their right. However, along with burning an American flag, kneeling for the anthem is something I will never do. My father and mother served in WWII. When I went to baseball games with Dad, I took my hat off, stood at attention, and showed respect for Old Glory.

I adapt Jane Hampton Cook’s five reasons to stand for the flag to our national anthem. I stand for the anthem not to please myself but to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. I stand for the anthem not to focus on what divides us but what unites us, which is being American. I stand for the anthem to honor our democratic system of government. I stand for the anthem not because of the pain of past and present injustice, but to salute the principle of justice found in the Bill of Rights. I stand for the anthem not for my generation but to set an example for the next generation.

Perhaps legendary Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown said it best. “I am not going to denigrate my flag and I’m going to stand for the national anthem. I’m fighting with all my strength to make it a better country.”

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3