County Board scrutinizes travel spending

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 62 by County Board District 3 representative Philip W. Chapman.

I provide this 62nd Report to the People to provide information and aid in government transparency.

Hamel, Livingston, and Worden Route 66 news: I moved the Madison County resolution in support of the designation of Route 66 as a national historic trail, which unanimously passed the Planning and Development and Transportation committees (seconded by David Michael) this month. Many thanks to congressman Rodney Davis for Bill 66, which we hope will pass the Congress. Designation of Route 66 as a historic national trail may bring additional tourism dollars to Livingston, Hamel, Worden and parts of Edwardsville, which are in my district.

Finance Committee: I attended the Finance Committee Sept 12. 1. Regional planning: I moved the commitment of $30,000 for membership for the year Aug. 1, 2018, to July 31, 2019, which passed unanimously with bipartisan support. This will ensure county participation in regional planning and assist with economic development in the Metro East and Southwestern Illinois. 2. Scheffel Boyle annual report: Scheffel provided their comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2017. By and large, the report showed excellent financial health. However, the report noted some concerns. Scheffel Boyle’s report flagging the carry-over of vacation outside of policy and credit card use alerted me as issues needing attention. 3. Special auditor’s report: Mr. (Rick) Faccin presented a memo dated Sept. 5, 2018, on supposed irregularities about travel policies and credit card use by the IT Department traveling to Chicago, noting one participant received official educational credit while Mr. (Rob) Dorman, IT Head, didn’t. According to records submitted by the auditor, the trip also cost $2,500 over the amount approved by (County Board) Chairman (Kurt) Prenzler. After questioning by me and other Finance Committee members, we demanded all travel policies be followed. In addition, the Finance Committee voted 5-1 (I and board member David Michael voted no) against a request by the IT Department future expensive travel training to Las Vegas, which didn’t appear to have been prepared by the IT Department and Administration according to policy. I hope committee oversight ensures staff will be kept out of trouble and taxpayers' money will be spent according to policy.

Transportation Committee, Hamel news: I attended the Transportation Committee Sept. 12, 2018. I voted for Siever’s Equipment Hamel to be awarded two bids. 1. The resolution to purchase one new 115 HP Tractor, and (2) a purchase request for one Heavy Duty Single Wing Rotary Mower. Siever’s Equipment emerged the low bidder, meeting all specifications.

Highland news, St. Rose Road roundabout: In order to complete the Highland roundabout project, I voted for an agreement of transfer of the jurisdiction of a portion of .116 miles (613 feet) of St. Rose Road (CH 40), terminus being the west right of way line of Iberg Road (Sta 67+37) to approximately 523 feet east of the center of the Broadway/St. Rose Road/Iberg Road Round-A- (Sta 73+50). Illinois Compiled Statutes Chapter 605 Article 5/5-105 grants to the county the authority to make changes to the county highway system. The project will enhance safety. County Board members David Michael and Judy Kuhn also voted for this.

Respectfully submitted,

Phil Chapman

County Board District 3

Will democratic ideals win the day?

The democratic way of life is sadly fading.

Putin’s Russia is undermining democracy in the West, China is becoming more aggressive, and President Trump’s trade policies isolate us from other democracies. Despite the criticism of the current foreign policy, few bothered to provide a real alternative. That is until writer Daniel Dixon presented an alternative vision in a wonderful story called “Toward a Neo-Progressive Foreign Policy,” which spins a narrative by which our country uses non-military instruments to advance the values of democracy, rule of law, and accountability. What’s so important in this narrative is how it ties our foreign policy with our economy. Putin wants to undermine the democratic way of life to extend his influence into the West. In addition, he also aims to discredit our way of life in the eyes of his own citizenry because he and the Russian oligarchs fear what will happen if their own people revolt against oligarch rule.

Since Russia aims to undermine democracy, the United States must present a positive vision of democratic life. Democratic life is about citizens taking control of their lives in both the political and economic spheres. If our country continues to be a model of oligarchy (like Russia), then it will not be a model for democratic life for those who don’t experience it.

People in the lower to middle portion of the income spectrum don’t feel included in democratic life in our country anymore. Much of the appeal of authoritarian democracy, as represented in different forms by Putin and Trump, is that it rejects the global economy that has developed over the last several decades. President Trump was elected on a platform of protecting American manufacturing through tariffs. Since his election, Trump has plunged the country into a trade war with tariffs. Globalism has brought prosperity and advancement to parts of the world that were previously poor (India and China). However, it has also meant the loss of manufacturing jobs, once a path to the middle class for lesser-skilled Americans, in certain parts of the country (the Rust Belt). So, it’s only natural that these people turn against the global economy.

If we are to remain a model democracy, our country must structure an economy that empowers people in the lower-to-middle part of the income spectrum. More generous social insurance policies, universal health care, guaranteed vacation, an expanded earned income tax credit (to the middle class), and a housing tax credit (for those who rent and own), would redistribute the gains of globalization to the lower end of the income spectrum.

now, chaos defines the international system. China and Russia, along with Iran, India and Turkey, are a part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and America, along Japan Australia, and India, are in the Quadrilateral Security Dialog. These two power blocs are currently competing for geopolitical supremacy. President Trump is engaging in a defense buildup in the United States while he undermines NATO. At the same time, the European Union, independent of NATO, is spending more on defense. Japan is spending more on defense to counter China.

However, if the democratic way of life wins, then our country can collaborate with other democracies, as well as non-democracies, in making a world governed by law. This would be a world one of our founders Alexander Hamilton, a student of international law theorist Hugo Grotius, would be proud of.

The populist movements in the United States and Europe militate against the humanist/enlightenment ideas that brought about democratic-republics and that is necessary to build a world governed by law. They don’t follow the trail of reason to solve problems that occur in a modern society. Instead, they seek to blame the other, Muslims and minorities, on any given country’s problems. A more inclusive society, defined by an economic order that incorporates lower-income and middle-class people, is the key to keeping democratic traditions alive.

Jason Sibert, Peace Economy Project

St. Louis

